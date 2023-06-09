UPDATE | It will take time to stabilise water reservoirs and towers - Johannesburg Water

Johannesburg Water says systems are gradually recovering after a failure at City Power's Orlando switching station.

The failure affected multiple systems and left multiple suburbs in Johannesburg without water.

The utility has warned that it will take time for the affected Johannesburg Water reservoirs and towers to fully stabilise and operate normally again.

Johannesburg Water says its systems are recovering gradually after a fire caused major outages, leading to a failure at City Power's Orlando switching station, which affected Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station on Thursday.

However, it will take time for the affected Johannesburg Water reservoirs and towers to fully stabilise and operate normally again.

The failure has affected multiple systems and has left multiple suburbs in Johannesburg without water.

"Customers in areas supplied by a direct feed now have water restored. Once our reticulation, which includes reservoirs, towers and pipelines, is back to normal capacity, customers will, in turn, receive a normal water supply. Johannesburg Water is monitoring the affected infrastructure and will provide updates on supply to customers," the utility said.

It said several reservoirs' outlets were isolated to reduce the recovery period.

"Pumps to specific towers are also isolated, as reservoirs levels are too low," it added.