UPDATE | It will take time to stabilise water reservoirs and towers - Johannesburg Water

- Johannesburg Water says systems are gradually recovering after a failure at City Power's Orlando switching station.
- The failure affected multiple systems and left multiple suburbs in Johannesburg without water.
- The utility has warned that it will take time for the affected Johannesburg Water reservoirs and towers to fully stabilise and operate normally again.
Johannesburg Water says its systems are recovering gradually after a fire caused major outages, leading to a failure at City Power's Orlando switching station, which affected Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station on Thursday.
However, it will take time for the affected Johannesburg Water reservoirs and towers to fully stabilise and operate normally again.
The failure has affected multiple systems and has left multiple suburbs in Johannesburg without water.
"Customers in areas supplied by a direct feed now have water restored. Once our reticulation, which includes reservoirs, towers and pipelines, is back to normal capacity, customers will, in turn, receive a normal water supply. Johannesburg Water is monitoring the affected infrastructure and will provide updates on supply to customers," the utility said.
It said several reservoirs' outlets were isolated to reduce the recovery period.
"Pumps to specific towers are also isolated, as reservoirs levels are too low," it added.
1. Crown Gardens reservoir and tower: Reservoir outlet remains isolated. The tower is empty.
2. Brixton reservoir and tower: Pumping to the tower has started due to improved water levels in the reservoir. Once the tower has stabilised, the reservoir outlet will be opened at 50%.
3. Honeydew reservoir and tower: Both systems have recovered.
4. Crosby reservoir: The reservoir is low.
5. Hursthill 1 and 2 reservoirs: Levels are critically low to empty.
6. Aeroton reservoir: The reservoir has recovered. The tower is improving as pumps have started. The improvements will positively affect the Orlando East reservoir, which is critically low. We should see increased levels at Orlando East reservoir during the day.
7. Constantia tower: Pumps are isolated and the tower is empty.
8. Florida North tower, Quellerina tower and Waterval tower: Pumping has commenced at the Waterval pump station, which supplies the towers. Customers in these zones will receive water.
9. Eagle Nest reservoir: The reservoir is critically low to empty.
10. Linden tower: The tower is empty and no supply has been received from Rand Water. Alternative water supply is being provided to affected areas through mobile tanks. Customers are urged to reduce consumption for critical needs during this period. It's crucial to note that the restoration of affected Johannesburg Water reservoirs and towers will take time to fully stabilise. Further updates will be provided.