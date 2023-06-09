1h ago

Share

UPDATE | It will take time to stabilise water reservoirs and towers - Johannesburg Water

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The failure has affected multiple systems and has left multiple suburbs in Johannesburg without water.
The failure has affected multiple systems and has left multiple suburbs in Johannesburg without water.
Misha Jordaan
  • Johannesburg Water says systems are gradually recovering after a failure at City Power's Orlando switching station.
  • The failure affected multiple systems and left multiple suburbs in Johannesburg without water.
  • The utility has warned that it will take time for the affected Johannesburg Water reservoirs and towers to fully stabilise and operate normally again.

Johannesburg Water says its systems are recovering gradually after a fire caused major outages, leading to a failure at City Power's Orlando switching station, which affected Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station on Thursday.

However, it will take time for the affected Johannesburg Water reservoirs and towers to fully stabilise and operate normally again.

The failure has affected multiple systems and has left multiple suburbs in Johannesburg without water.

"Customers in areas supplied by a direct feed now have water restored. Once our reticulation, which includes reservoirs, towers and pipelines, is back to normal capacity, customers will, in turn, receive a normal water supply. Johannesburg Water is monitoring the affected infrastructure and will provide updates on supply to customers," the utility said.

READ | Raw sewage in Johannesburg north freshwater system leaves residents with dry taps

It said several reservoirs' outlets were isolated to reduce the recovery period.

"Pumps to specific towers are also isolated, as reservoirs levels are too low," it added.

Update on critically impacted Johannesburg Water towers and reservoirs:

1. Crown Gardens reservoir and tower: Reservoir outlet remains isolated. The tower is empty.

2. Brixton reservoir and tower: Pumping to the tower has started due to improved water levels in the reservoir. Once the tower has stabilised, the reservoir outlet will be opened at 50%.

3. Honeydew reservoir and tower: Both systems have recovered.

4. Crosby reservoir: The reservoir is low.

5. Hursthill 1 and 2 reservoirs: Levels are critically low to empty.

6. Aeroton reservoir: The reservoir has recovered. The tower is improving as pumps have started. The improvements will positively affect the Orlando East reservoir, which is critically low. We should see increased levels at Orlando East reservoir during the day.

7. Constantia tower: Pumps are isolated and the tower is empty.

8. Florida North tower, Quellerina tower and Waterval tower: Pumping has commenced at the Waterval pump station, which supplies the towers. Customers in these zones will receive water.

9. Eagle Nest reservoir: The reservoir is critically low to empty.

10. Linden tower: The tower is empty and no supply has been received from Rand Water. Alternative water supply is being provided to affected areas through mobile tanks. Customers are urged to reduce consumption for critical needs during this period. It's crucial to note that the restoration of affected Johannesburg Water reservoirs and towers will take time to fully stabilise. Further updates will be provided.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
johannesburg watergautengjohannesburgservice deliverywater
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your feelings about the rise of ransom kidnappings in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's always been a problem, but was underreported before
10% - 179 votes
The crisis requires a tactical response from SAPS
14% - 264 votes
SA's security cluster remains asleep at the wheel
76% - 1439 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

07 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.74
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
23.57
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.18
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.62
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Platinum
1,005.49
-0.4%
Palladium
1,354.30
-0.5%
Gold
1,961.09
-0.2%
Silver
24.30
+0.1%
Brent Crude
75.96
-1.3%
Top 40
71,621
-0.1%
All Share
76,951
-0.1%
Resource 10
68,043
-1.7%
Industrial 25
103,330
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,857
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

1h ago

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo