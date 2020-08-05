UPDATE | 'I've been shot' - daughter's WhatsApp to neighbours after attack at Pretoria estate

A couple was shot dead and their daughter wounded in an attack at a residential estate east of Pretoria.

Their son and daughter reported the shooting to neighbours via WhatsApp and help was summoned.

Some electronic items are missing from the family's home following the attack.

Members of the Giles family reached out to neighbours via WhatsApp after an attack in their home in Elandsfontein, east of Pretoria, that left a couple dead and their daughter seriously wounded.

Netwerk24 reported that Wayne and Janique Giles were murdered in their home in the Fly Inn Estate in Elandsfontein in the early hours of Monday morning. They had been shot by intruders.

Their daughter, Rachel, was reportedly shot in her thigh and taken to hospital by helicopter. Their son, Brandon, 28, who lives in another section of the family home, was unscathed. He reportedly reached out for help via WhatsApp following the attack.

At 05:43 he reportedly wrote: "Help!!! Gunfire. Security needed." One minute later, Rachel wrote: "Helppp. Armed intruders."

Another resident immediately informed them that the police and local security company had been summoned.

At 05:47 Rachel wrote: "I've been shot", and three minutes later, "My mom too".

READ | Couple shot dead, daughter wounded in attack at Pretoria estate

According to Netwerk24, Wayne, 57, died after being shot in the head while Janique, 56, was found alive with a gunshot wound to the chest, but didn't survive.

It is reportedly suspected that the attackers cut a chain and locks on an unused gate to gain access to the secure estate and then broke one of the windows of the Giles' house.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said cases of murder, attempted murder and robbery were being investigated. Items missing from the home include a TV set, MacBooks and a laptop.

Netwerk24 Supplied Netwerk24 Supplied

Rise in violent crime

While there was an overall drop in reported crime in the most recently available crime statistics, violent crime in South Africa, including murders, continued to rise between 1 April 2019 and 31 March 2020, News24 reported earlier.

This according to the crime statistics released by Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole on Friday.

During the period, 21 325 murders were recorded, 303 murders more than the previous year – an increase of 1.4%.

Last week, three family members were murdered after being kidnapped on a smallholding in Hartswater in the Northern Cape, News24 reported earlier.

Police had searched since 26 July for Danie Brand, 83, his wife Breggie, 73, and their daughter, Elzabe, 54.

Two days later, police discovered Elzabe's body in a field in the Taung area, north of Hartswater. In the afternoon, at around 17:00, police informed the family they had found the elderly couple too.

Donald Seolesang, 20, Tshepo Visagie, 36, Realeboga Manyedi, 19, Kgomotso Mpumlwana, 43, and Tshepaone Melato, 19, were arrested in connection with the murders. They will remain in custody until their bail application on 13 August.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler