UPDATE | List of Cape Town taxi and bus routes disrupted by taxi violence

Cape Town's major taxi and public transport routes remained severely disrupted on Wednesday amid a deadly route conflict.

There are no minibus taxi services between Mbekweni and Paarl, and limited or no services in other areas.

Golden Arrow Bus Services are picking up passengers at the Langa police station as a safety precaution.

Cape Town's major taxi and public transport routes remained severely disrupted in a cold and rainy Cape Town on Wednesday as talks continue over a deadly route conflict.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and the Western Cape's Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell were meeting in Cape Town again for an urgent resolution to the conflict between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta).

After a peace deal collapsed earlier in July, the meetings resumed on Friday for the parties to talk it out.

Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) was also consulted by Premier Alan Winde for insight into how it had been affected after a driver was shot in the mouth this week.

READ | Mbalula slams recent Cape Town taxi violence as 'disappointing'

Over 80 people have been killed in shootings related to a taxi route dispute since the beginning of this year, with terrified bus drivers also targeted.



Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said he was heartened that there were no more incidents of violence between Tuesday night and Wednesday.

"I want to be emphatic: We are not going to accept the kind of violence experienced by our communities over the past few weeks. We are not going to sit back and allow violence and criminality to terrorise our citizens," he said in a statement.

This is an updated situation report from the Western Cape Department of Transport to help commuters plan their commute until the situation is resolved: