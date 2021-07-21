1h ago

UPDATE | List of Cape Town taxi and bus routes disrupted by taxi violence

Jenni Evans
Commuters wait in the pouring rain on Wednesday for public transport amid taxi violence in Cape Town.
Commuters wait in the pouring rain on Wednesday for public transport amid taxi violence in Cape Town.
Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • Cape Town's major taxi and public transport routes remained severely disrupted on Wednesday amid a deadly route conflict. 
  • There are no minibus taxi services between Mbekweni and Paarl, and limited or no services in other areas. 
  • Golden Arrow Bus Services are picking up passengers at the Langa police station as a safety precaution. 

Cape Town's major taxi and public transport routes remained severely disrupted in a cold and rainy Cape Town on Wednesday as talks continue over a deadly route conflict.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and the Western Cape's Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell were meeting in Cape Town again for an urgent resolution to the conflict between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta). 

After a peace deal collapsed earlier in July, the meetings resumed on Friday for the parties to talk it out.

Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) was also consulted by Premier Alan Winde for insight into how it had been affected after a driver was shot in the mouth this week.

READ | Mbalula slams recent Cape Town taxi violence as 'disappointing'

Over 80 people have been killed in shootings related to a taxi route dispute since the beginning of this year, with terrified bus drivers also targeted. 

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said he was heartened that there were no more incidents of violence between Tuesday night and Wednesday. 

"I want to be emphatic: We are not going to accept the kind of violence experienced by our communities over the past few weeks. We are not going to sit back and allow violence and criminality to terrorise our citizens," he said in a statement. 

This is an updated situation report from the Western Cape Department of Transport to help commuters plan their commute until the situation is resolved: 

• There are no minibus taxi (MBT) services between Mbekweni and Bellville.

• Local routes in Paarl are running.

• There are limited MBT services from Khayelitsha, Nyanga, and Langa, leading to limited services at the Bellville Public Transport Interchange (PTI).

• Bellville PTI:- MBT services from Eerste River and Kuilsriver are dropping passengers on Robert Sobukwe Drive.

- MBT services on the Cape Town route are loading on Charl Malan Street.

- MBT services from Delft and Belhar are dropping passengers on Caledon Road.

- There are limited GABS buses.

• Langa MBT rank: All in order but with limited service to Bellville PTI. Non-affiliated MBTs are operating in the area.

• GABS buses are operating on Borcherds Quarry.

• Mitchells Plain PTI: Limited CATA or CODETA vehicles are operating, and bus services are limited.

• Gugulethu PTI: Bus services are limited or not operating at all. Very limited to no MBT services

• Parow PTI: No CATA or CODETA vehicles are operating, and bus services are limited.

• Durbanville PTI: Limited to no MBT services

• Wallacedene PTI: Limited to no MBT services

• Bloekombos PTI: Limited to no MBT services

• Nyanga Central PTI: Bus services are limited and loading from Nyanga police station. 

Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
