UPDATE | Man admits using sheep shears to kill Tulbagh community doctor - report

A 27-year-old man from Tulbagh in the Western Cape has reportedly admitted to killing community doctor Roelof Botha, 59.

The man, two men and a 17-year-old girl appeared in the local magistrate's court in connection with the murder.

He reportedly admitted to using sheep shears to kill Botha.

A 27-year-old man from Tulbagh in the Western Cape has reportedly admitted to killing community doctor Roelof Botha, 59.

Botha's body had multiple stab wounds when it was found on Monday at about 18:45 in Schalkenbosch Road in Tulbagh.

Netwerk24 reported that a couple and their children found his body about 400m from his home.

Local police said Botha was attacked when he visited a zebra camp on his farm, the Cape Times reported.



On Thursday, the local magistrate's court heard that Aiden Abels had admitted to using a pair of sheep shears to kill Botha, according to Die Burger.

Abels' co-accused are Justin Adonis, 30, Andrew Gouws, 30, as well as a 17-year-old girl. She cannot be identified because she is a minor and will reportedly be housed in a youth centre until she turns 18 in October.

The three men have reportedly applied for legal aid and will appear in court again on 9 June.

Facebook

READ | Tulbagh community doctor hacked to death on his farm, 4 arrested

Community activist at the Witzenberg Justice Coalition, Winston Pietersen, told the Cape Times residents were in shock after learning of Botha's murder.

"He was a very good doctor, and also helped... patients who needed help with disabled grants at the clinic; he was a very kind man," Pietersen reportedly said.

"We, as a community, would like to see that justice is served."

In a tribute published by Netwerk24 earlier this week, Botha's daughter, Loré, described him as "the salt of the earth".

"He was a legend. He was a hero who went out of his way to help his patients and the community. He went above and beyond to help people and to save lives," she wrote.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler