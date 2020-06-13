54m ago

UPDATE: Man arrested for allegedly killing woman found dumped in Dobsonville

Alex Mitchley
A man has been arrested for killing a woman in Dobsonville.
André Damons
  • According to police, the victim was murdered elsewhere and her body dumped under a tree in an open veld in Dobsonville.
  • The victim was found with stab wounds on her upper body.
  • A suspect has been arrested and will appear in court on Monday.

A suspect, linked to the murder of a woman whose body was dumped under a tree in an open veld in Dobsonville Extension 3, Gauteng, was arrested on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed to News24 that an investigation had led to an arrest, but police could not confirm whether the suspect was in a relationship with, or had any relation to the victim.

The victim's body was dumped under a tree at about 07:00 on Friday morning, which was later found by residents who were on their way home after taking part in a protest.  

READ | Ramaphosa concerned over 'surge' in violence during Level 3

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was killed somewhere else and dumped in the place the body was found," Makhubele previously said.

On Saturday, Makhubele also confirmed that the victim had stab wounds on her upper body.

MUST READ | Spike in murder rate since alcohol ban was lifted, says Cele

It is estimated that she was in her early thirties.

The suspect is expected to make his first appearance in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Monday.

