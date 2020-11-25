1h ago

UPDATE | Missing Tzaneen teacher found safe

Riaan Grobler
Charmaine van Staden has been found safe and unharmed.
PHOTO: Supplied by SAPS

A 55-year-old teacher from Tzaneen who had been missing since Saturday has been found unharmed.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, Charmaine van Staden has been found and is safe.

Van Staden is a teacher at Hoërskool Ben Vorster in Tzaneen.

Ngoepe told News24:

She alleges that she was not feeling well on Saturday and went to a doctor who booked her off from work. She then visited her father's place at Bela-Bela. She is now recovering at her father's place at Bela-Bela and when she gets better, she will get back to work.

News24 earlier reported that Van Staden allegedly told her daughter she was heading to town on Saturday, but never returned home.

On Monday, the police were notified that she was missing and conducted search operations.

Read more on:
polokwanelimpopomissing persons
