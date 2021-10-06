36m ago

add bookmark

UPDATE | Murdered E Cape woman was not in extra-marital relationship, says her family

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nokwanda Magagu-Patocka
Nokwanda Magagu-Patocka
  • An Eastern Cape woman was murdered by a 49-year-old man she was in a new relationship with in Ginsberg on Monday. 
  • Nokwanda Maguga-Patocka's estranged German-born husband was expected to land in South Africa on Wednesday from Russia. 
  • The suspect was expected to appear in the King William's Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for her murder.   

Grief-stricken family and friends of an Eastern Cape woman allegedly murdered by a man she was dating, say she was not in an extramarital relationship as she and her German-born husband Michael Patocka recently separated.

Nokwanda Maguga-Patocka, 44, was killed on Monday. It's alleged her murderer is a 49-year-old man she had recently started dating in Ginsberg.

The accused, whose name is known to News24, was expected to appear in the King William's Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. 

Magagu-Patocka's family said her estranged husband, Michael, was expected to arrive in South Africa on Wednesday. 

READ Eastern Cape woman allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend had a protection order against him

The family revealed they were concerned about the mental and emotional state of a nine-year-old relative who had witnessed Maguga-Patocka being assaulted, allegedly by the accused. 

Maguga-Patocka was a businesswoman based in Ginsberg, offering catering and events management services in the Eastern Cape. 

She was married to Michael before he moved back to Germany five years ago.

Outraged friends and family described her as a peace-loving person. 

"She was a beautiful and loving soul who unfortunately fell victim [to] gender-based violence," her family said.

The accused allegedly chased Maguga-Patocka down Lundi Street in Ginsberg after she managed to free herself from him during an assault. 

He allegedly later caught her and bludgeoned her to death.   

Family spokesperson Luyanda Mema said the couple ostensibly had a domestic dispute.   

ALSO READ Husband arrested after remains of woman, who went missing 2 years ago, found under bathtub

In August, the government said the brutal acts of violence against women in the country were a stark reminder that the ongoing fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) was nowhere near ending. 

At the time, the government condemned the killing of women and called for the fight against gender-based violence to be intensified.

Some of the cases of gender-based violence that have horrified the nation: 

  • On 27 August, 28-year-old Nikita Maloni, from Kwatshatshu Village outside Qonce, was stalked and murdered by an abusive ex-boyfriend she had obtained a protection order against.
  • On 19 August, University of Fort Hare law student Nosicelo Mtebeni, 23, was dismembered before her body was discovered dumped in a suitcase in Quigney, East London.
  • On 30 August, the decapitated body of Eastern Cape caregiver Noluvuyo Ndema-Nonkwelo, 36, was exhumed underneath her marital home's bathtub more than two years after her husband reported her missing. He has been charged with her murder. 
  • Palesa Maruping, 29, was found hanging from the ceiling of a house in Khuma Location near Stilfontein, North West, on 18 August.
  • Pheliswa "Dolly" Sawutana, 32, was strangled to death with shoelaces in Kosovo informal settlement in Cape Town on 21 August.
  • University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered inside a Post Office in Claremont, Cape Town on 24 August 2019.
  • Karabo Mokoena was killed by her ex-boyfriend on 28 April 2017 before her body was set alight in an attempt to conceal the murder. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nokwanda maguga-patockaeastern capeeast londoncrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1264 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2262 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 4507 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.06
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.43
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.40
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Gold
1,760.15
0.0%
Silver
22.45
-0.8%
Palladium
1,873.50
-2.4%
Platinum
987.50
+2.3%
Brent Crude
82.56
+1.6%
Top 40
57,505
-1.0%
All Share
63,957
-0.9%
Resource 10
57,585
-1.6%
Industrial 25
81,853
-0.8%
Financial 15
14,366
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo