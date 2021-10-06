UPDATE | Murdered E Cape woman was not in extra-marital relationship, says her family

An Eastern Cape woman was murdered by a 49-year-old man she was in a new relationship with in Ginsberg on Monday.

Nokwanda Maguga-Patocka's estranged German-born husband was expected to land in South Africa on Wednesday from Russia.

The suspect was expected to appear in the King William's Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for her murder.

Grief-stricken family and friends of an Eastern Cape woman allegedly murdered by a man she was dating, say she was not in an extramarital relationship as she and her German-born husband Michael Patocka recently separated.

Nokwanda Maguga-Patocka, 44, was killed on Monday. It's alleged her murderer is a 49-year-old man she had recently started dating in Ginsberg.

The accused, whose name is known to News24, was expected to appear in the King William's Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Magagu-Patocka's family said her estranged husband, Michael, was expected to arrive in South Africa on Wednesday.

The family revealed they were concerned about the mental and emotional state of a nine-year-old relative who had witnessed Maguga-Patocka being assaulted, allegedly by the accused.

Maguga-Patocka was a businesswoman based in Ginsberg, offering catering and events management services in the Eastern Cape.

She was married to Michael before he moved back to Germany five years ago.

Outraged friends and family described her as a peace-loving person.

"She was a beautiful and loving soul who unfortunately fell victim [to] gender-based violence," her family said.

The accused allegedly chased Maguga-Patocka down Lundi Street in Ginsberg after she managed to free herself from him during an assault.

He allegedly later caught her and bludgeoned her to death.

Family spokesperson Luyanda Mema said the couple ostensibly had a domestic dispute.

In August, the government said the brutal acts of violence against women in the country were a stark reminder that the ongoing fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) was nowhere near ending.

At the time, the government condemned the killing of women and called for the fight against gender-based violence to be intensified.

