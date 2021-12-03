UPDATE: No indication when N3 congestion will be cleared as traffic remains gridlocked

On Friday morning, truck drivers barricaded the N3 near Van Reenen's Pass leading to delays as all lanes were closed to traffic .

. It's alleged that truck drivers parked their trucks on the N3 and removed the keys from the trucks.

The motive for the disruptions is not yet known.

There has not been any indication as to when the N3 near Van Reenen's Pass congestion will be resolved following incidents of truck drivers parking their trucks on the highway.



By afternoon, traffic was still at a standstill.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, allegations were that truck drivers parked their vehicles on the road and in most cases removed the keys from the vehicles.

"At this stage the SAPS is at the scene and attempts are being made to remove the trucks. We are advising the motorists to avoid using that route," Naicker added.

Traffic had been diverted to alternate routes.

WATCH | Extensive traffic delays on N3 as truck drivers barricade highway

Naicker added that the keys of some trucks were obtained and drivers started moving their vehicles.

The N3 Toll Concession said in a statement late Friday afternoon that there was no indication as to when the blockading of Van Reenen's Pass would be resolved.

"Extensive traffic backlogs are being reported in both directions from KwaZulu-Natal to the Free State. Traffic in the area remains at a standstill as all lanes remain closed."

Extensive traffic backlogs and heavy congestion were being reported along both the KwaZulu-Natal and Free State sections of the route, as well as on most alternative roads in the region.

Road users were advised to delay travel to the affected areas, if at all possible.

All southbound lanes towards KwaZulu-Natal at Wilge Plaza near Villiers were also closed.

"This measure has been instituted by SAPS in an effort to control overall traffic flow while the current truck blockade at Van Reenen's Pass remains unresolved. Tugela Plaza remains closed in a northbound direction towards Gauteng," stated N3 Toll Concession which also cautioned that traffic disruptions were expected to continue into the night.

The motive for the congestion is under investigation.