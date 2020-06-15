1h ago

UPDATE | Suspect arrested after woman stabbed to death in Pretoria

Canny Maphanga
A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a Pretoria woman.
  • A 50-year-old suspect arrested after a Pretoria woman was murdered on Sunday morning.
  • The police received information the suspect was in Eldorado Park.
  • The motive behind the murder is not yet known.

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 42-year-old Pretoria woman on Sunday in what is believed to be yet another case of gender-based violence.

"Detectives, crime prevention unit and the Tshwane District task team followed up information to where the suspect had fled. Police traced the suspect [but] he was not found," Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said in a statement on Monday.

Further information about the 50-year-old suspect's whereabouts led the police to Eldorado Park where he was arrested.

The woman was stabbed and left to die in an outside room in Eersterust, Tshwane, on Sunday morning.

The police subsequently launched a manhunt for the suspect as he was the last person to see her alive.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that this morning the boyfriend asked for transport money from [a] family member, alleging that he got a new job somewhere since he was unemployed," Makhubele said in a statement on Sunday.

Police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has condemned the killing of women in the province in the strongest terms, calling on all residents, activists and NGOs to raise awareness and assist in the fight against gender-based violence and its manifestations.

The motive behind the murder is not yet known.

The man will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon. 

