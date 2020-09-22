UPDATE | Truck driver who fled deadly crash scene in KZN sought by police

Thirteen people died when a tanker and a taxi collided in Greytown on Tuesday morning.

Among the victims was a pregnant woman.

The driver of the tanker is on the run after fleeing the scene.

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a search for a truck driver who fled the scene following a crash between a fuel tanker and a taxi that left 13 people dead, including a foetus.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the truck driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

Supplied PHOTO: Supplied by Netcare 911

Earlier, News24 reported that at least 12 people had died in a crash between a fuel tanker and a minibus taxi on the R33/R614. However, Mbele has since confirmed that one of the 12 victims was a pregnant woman, and that her foetus was also pronounced dead at the scene.



Supplied PHOTO: Supplied by Netcare 911

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the road was closed in both directions as investigations continued.



Mbele said crimes of "culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, and failing to stop after an accident" have been "recorded" as part of the investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli made his way to the scene on Tuesday morning.

Supplied a crash in KZN

"We are on our way to the scene to inspect the damage caused by this fatal accident," Ntuli said in a statement at the time.



"It is heart breaking that when people are going to work, their life is suddenly cut short in such a gruesome manner.

"We call for extra caution on the road and as we are approaching the October Transport Month, we will intensify our enforcement operations and road safety campaigns."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.



