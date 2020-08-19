40m ago

add bookmark

UPDATE | Wits student's alleged killer to appear in court after discharge from hospital

Malibongwe Dayimani
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Asithandile Zozo was stabbed to death.
Asithandile Zozo was stabbed to death.
Twitter/zozitunzi
  • A 32-year-old man who allegedly killed Wits student Asithandile Zozo has been discharged from hospital.
  • He was admitted after he allegedly overdosed on pills in an apparent suicide attempt.
  • The police said he was allegedly seen chasing the victim at her place of residence on the day of the murder. 

The Eastern Cape man arrested for allegedly murdering Wits University student Asithandile Zozo will appear in court on Thursday.

The police announced on Wednesday the 32-year-old had been discharged from Butterworth Hospital and would appear in the Dutywa Magistrate's Court.

He had been under police guard at the hospital after he allegedly overdosed on pills in an apparent suicide attempt.

The murder, which sent shockwaves across the country, happened on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana previously told News24 the police had visited the crime scene and were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

READ | Wits University student, 20, stabbed to death, allegedly by partner

Wits University spokesperson Sharon Patel said the institute strongly condemned all forms of gender-based violence.

"The loss of a young life is one too many - our hearts and prayers are with her family and friends, and those who knew Asithandile well. May she rest in peace."

The university was in contact with her family and had offered counselling and support.

Charlene Beukes, the director of the Wits Gender Equity Office, described Zozo as a determined and driven young woman.

"He [the suspect] had threatened that he would take her life if she left him. His family asked her to stay for her own safety," she said.

Wits has called on students who needed counselling over the incident to call the Student Crisis Line on 0800 111331.  

Related Links
Asithandile Zozo murder: Suspect to appear in court once he recovers from suicide attempt
Wits University student, 20, stabbed to death, allegedly by partner
Mthwalume murders: Cele confirms one suspect found hanged in police cells, while second released
Read more on:
witscrimegender based violence
Lottery
1 winner bags R363k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
58% - 6385 votes
I'm disappointed
12% - 1350 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
30% - 3298 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.19
(+0.69)
ZAR/GBP
22.67
(+1.11)
ZAR/EUR
20.45
(+1.06)
ZAR/AUD
12.43
(+0.95)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.12)
Gold
1963.23
(-2.06)
Silver
27.42
(-1.71)
Platinum
943.00
(-1.36)
Brent Crude
45.50
(+0.20)
Palladium
2166.54
(-0.38)
All Share
56433.28
(-1.04)
Top 40
52137.86
(-1.14)
Financial 15
10192.87
(+0.30)
Industrial 25
74104.47
(-1.05)
Resource 10
58039.35
(-1.68)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo