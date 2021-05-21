UPDATE | Zandspruit mob attack: Number of arrests increase to six

The number of people arrested in connection with a mob justice attack in Zandspruit has climbed to six.

This comes after police arrested three more people on Thursday night.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

This comes after police said, in a statement on Friday, that three more people were arrested on Thursday night.

"Following the efforts of the murder and robbery investigation team, three more suspects were arrested last night (Thursday night) for murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping of nine boys in Zandspruit on 19 May 2021.

"The total number of arrested suspects are six..." provincial police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said.

Makhubele added that police were not ruling out more arrests.

Police initially arrested three people between Wednesday and Thursday morning. Zandspruit made headlines on Wednesday when nine young men were abducted from their homes at around 02:00. They were taken to a soccer pitch and their hands were bound behind them. Sticks, steel pipes, wooden poles and sjamboks were used to assault them, and they were stoned before they were doused in paraffin and petrol and set alight. Some were necklaced.

The men were accused of terrorising residents in the area.

Four died on the scene on Wednesday, and two succumbed to their severe injuries in hospital.

The arrested suspects are scheduled to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The arrested suspects are scheduled to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.