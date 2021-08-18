1h ago

UPL fire: Here’s the full inventory of chemicals in the destroyed Cornubia warehouse

Dewald van Rensburg and Susan Comrie
HAZARDOUS: Clean-up teams with respirators and chemical-resistant PPE are wading through the toxic soup of chemicals left behind from the fire and fire-fighting efforts. Photographer: Mlungisi Mbele
HAZARDOUS: Clean-up teams with respirators and chemical-resistant PPE are wading through the toxic soup of chemicals left behind from the fire and fire-fighting efforts. Photographer: Mlungisi Mbele

The long list of deadly pesticides, herbicides and intermediate products in the burned-down warehouse contains hundreds of entries totalling more than 6 000m3. Among the chemicals are several banned in the EU and other countries, ranging from China to Sri Lanka. 

The chemical giant UPL has been tight-lipped about the contents of the warehouse torched during the July unrest, emitting a choking blanket of smoke over surrounding communities and poisoning an adjacent river and wetland. 

On Tuesday, amaBhungane revealed much of the extremely toxic contents, piercing the persistent secrecy. Today we are making the full inventory of the warehouse available to readers.

Get the full inventory 

A perusal of the inventory shows that UPL was storing large quantities of chemicals that are banned elsewhere in the world but not in South Africa.

Among these products banned in the EU and elsewhere are:
  • more than 40 000 litres of paraquat-based herbicides which have been banned in more than 50 countries including the UK, China, Switzerland and Thailand;
  • roughly 150 000 litres of atrazine-based products and another 30 tons in dry form. Atrazine is banned in 31 countries, including the EU;
  • 36 000 litres of chlorpyrifos-based products which are banned in the US and EU;
  • almost 92 tons of mancozeb-based products which are banned in the EU;
  • 141 000 litres of 2,4-D-based products and 51 tons in dry form, banned in Vietnam, Norway and Mozambique;
  • more than 37 tons of products using maleic hydrazide which is banned in the EU, except under exceptional circumstances, and also banned in India; and
  • more than 26 tons of methomyl-based products banned in India and used under severe restrictions in the US.

UPL publishes all the safety data sheets (also called Material Safety Data Sheets) for their products on their website.

One can search according to the product name or the active ingredient.

The safety data sheets provide information about the hazards associated with the products, and the short-term and long-term health and environmental impacts of the products. 

