Urgent call for blood donations as Easter weekend approaches amid low stock pressures

Na'ilah Ebrahim
The Western Cape Blood Service requested more blood donations amid pressure over low blood stocks ahead of the Easter weekend.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti
  • The Western Cape Blood Service has less than five days' stock for O negative, A positive and B positive blood.
  • The service has asked South Africans to donate blood ahead of the Easter weekend.
  • Less than 1% of the Western Cape population are blood donors.

While South Africans prepare for the Easter weekend, the Western Cape Blood Service has asked residents to donate blood amid pressure over low blood stock.

The blood service said it was experiencing a shortage of O negative blood and had only three days' stock left.

Other blood groups with low stock are A positive and B positive, with only four days' stock in reserve.

The blood service said it aimed to maintain five days of stock for each blood group.

Less than 1% of the Western Cape population are active blood donors.

"Due to the curtailed blood collection on Friday and Monday, it would be ideal to go into the weekend with an increased blood supply," Western Cape Blood Service spokesperson Marike Gevers said.

Gevers said the low blood stocks were "concerning" ahead of the Easter weekend, school holidays and Ramadan as some Muslims don't donate blood during the fast. People who donate blood are usually advised against doing so on an empty stomach. It is also advised to be well hydrated before donating.

She added:

Our regular blood donors might be on holiday, and our blood collection opportunities are curtailed as a result of the shorter weeks and public holidays.

Adequate blood stocks are important at a time when there are many road accidents, according to Gevers.

Last year, 162 people died on South Africa's roads over the Easter period. The Western Cape recorded the highest number of deaths (34), followed by Gauteng (24), Mpumalanga (23) and KwaZulu-Natal (21).

"In addition to possible trauma and accident victims, blood and blood products are transfused to surgery patients and burnt victims and those with blood diseases such as leukemia and sickle cell anaemia," said Gevers.

"We are grateful to have seen an increase in active blood donors over the last couple of months and to our regular blood donors for donating blood. However, we are appealing to new donors and those donors who might not have donated in a while to please donate," said Gevers.

Meanwhile, medical services and traffic law enforcement officials were on high alert during the school holidays and Easter long weekend, said Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works spokesperson Jandré Bakker.

"The more vehicles are on the road, the higher the chances of road crashes. When people drive long distances, they are more likely to get tired, and fatigued driving is a major cause of crashes. Other factors include distracted driving and consumption of alcohol when driving or walking," Bakker said.

Netcare spokesperson Mande Toubkin said the hospital group had conservation strategies for bloodstock at all its facilities. Toubkin said Netcare partnered with the South African Blood Service to host blood donation clinics, and more than 1 200 units were donated this year.

"Any person who is able to donate blood can save lives," said Toubkin.

Additional clinics have been added on Easter Sunday at Bayside Mall, Somerset Mall, Cape Gate, Blue Route Mall, N1 City, Willowbridge, the Diaz Hotel in Mossel Bay, and the Family Market in George to increase the blood collections of the Western Cape Blood Service.

