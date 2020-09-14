US claims Iran plotting to kill US ambassador to SA, Lana Marks

Iran is said to be considering a plan to kill US ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks.

It is aid to be a response to the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Marks has reportedly been warned about the plot.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is said to be considering a plan to kill Lana Marks, the US ambassador to South Africa, reports say.

According to Politico, US officials are aware of a threat against Marks in apparent retaliation for the US killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in January 2020.

There is escalating tension between the US and Iran since the US withdrew from a nuclear deal reached with multiple countries.

The drone assassination of Soleimani was intended as a deterrent to Iranian aggression, the US state department asserted.

However, following the killing, Iran launched several rockets at US bases in Iraq, causing brain injuries among troops, it has been reported.

Spy network

The New York Post reported that US President Donald Trump warned Iran against further aggression and imposed fresh sanctions on the country.

News24 previously reported that Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China met in early September to save the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, as the US was left isolated in its attempt to reimpose sanctions.

Politico reported that Marks was warned about the threat to her life and it highlighted Iran's extensive spy network operating in SA.

The US government reported that Marks was born in East London and attended Wits University.

Prior to becoming ambassador, she was the CEO of the LANA MARKS fashion retailer, which specialises in high-end handbags.

