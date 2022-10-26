40m ago

US Embassy issues warning of possible terror attacks in Sandton

Cebelihle Bhengu
General view of Sandton. (Getty Images)
The US Embassy raised the alarm about possible terror attacks targeting large gatherings at an unspecified location in Sandton.

In a security alert issued on Wednesday, the embassy said it did not have further information, but urged staff to avoid gatherings in the area this coming weekend.

"Terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location. There is no further information regarding the timing, method or target of the potential attack," it said. 

National SAPS spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said she would confirm the alert with relevant sources. 

State Security Agency spokesperson Mava Scott told News24 the department was aware of the alert and was investigating its authenticity. 

The alert sparked fears for the LGBTQIA+ community, which is expected to host its Pride Parade in Sandton at the weekend. The organisers were unable to comment when contacted by News24.


