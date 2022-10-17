US embassy warns its citizens to avoid Kruger Park's Numbi Gate after German tourist's murder

The US embassy has issued a security alert for the Kruger National Park's Numbi Gate.

The embassy has advised travellers to avoid the area.

The alert comes after a tourist was killed near Numbi Gate earlier this month.

The US embassy in South Africa has issued a security alert advising US citizens to steer clear of the Kruger National Park's Numbi Gate, following the murder of a German tourist.

The alert cites an "increase in crime" in the area and warns travellers to use alternative entrances to the game reserve.

"Due to an increase in crime, [including] the recent murder of a foreign tourist, the US Embassy in South Africa recommends that US citizens avoid Numbi Gate at the Kruger National Park and instead use either Paul Kruger or Phabeni gates when entering and leaving the park," the alert reads.

"Please remember to be situationally aware when travelling and make stops at designated areas, such as garages and service stations.

"Be mindful that protests and road closures are frequent in the area. It is recommended that everyone contact their lodge or hotel before travel to understand current road and travel conditions.

"If you encounter issues, contact the police or your lodge."

The US embassy alert follows the murder of a German tourist who was shot dead near Numbi Gate earlier this month.

News24 previously reported that four German tourists were driving on Numbi Road, en route to Numbi Gate near Mdluli Safari Lodge, when they were attacked by armed men. The driver was shot dead.

On Wednesday, Mpumalanga police arrested Napoleon Joseph Nyalungu, 35, in connection with the crime. Nyalungu was charged with murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking.

He appeared in the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The tourism department said it was considering closing Numbi Gate.