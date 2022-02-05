US President Joe Biden nominates new US ambassador to SA

US President Joe Biden has chosen a new ambassador to South Africa.

Dr Reuben E Brigety II is a seasoned diplomat and academic.

Brigety has a doctorate in international relations from Cambridge University.

The White House formally announced the decision in a statement on Saturday.

Brigety acknowledged the nomination on Twitter, saying: "I am deeply honored to be officially nominated by President Joe Biden to be the next U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa. I look forward to the confirmation process in the United States Senate."

The 47-year-old American diplomat and academic will take up the position held vacant since the departure of Lana Marks at the end of former president Donald Trump's administration.

Brigety currently serves as an adjunct senior fellow for African Peace and Security at the Council on Foreign Relations, and as a member of the board of counsellors of McLarty Associates in Washington, D.C.

Prior to that, he served as US ambassador to the African Union, as deputy assistant secretary of state, and as permanent representative to the UN Economic Commission for Africa, among other things.

The Cambridge-educated Brigety has a doctorate in international relations and previously served as the vice chancellor and president of the University of the South in Tennessee.

Former US ambassador to South Africa Patrick Gaspard tweeted on Saturday night: "To my friends in South Africa, please trust that @POTUS could not have made a better selection to be the next ambassador to your great nation. @ReubenBrigety is a skilled diplomat, committed humanitarian, rigorous academic, passionate Africanist, and just a good man. Brilliant!!"

