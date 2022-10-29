US terror alert: 'We have the situation under control,' Zizi Kodwa says ahead of Joburg Pride

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa says the country is "in good hands".

This follows a security alert issued by the US Embassy earlier this week, regarding a possible terror attack.

Johannesburg Pride parade organisers said that, after consulting with law enforcement officials, they had decided not to cancel the 33rd edition of the march.

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa has reassured South Africans that the country is "in good hands" and that they do not foresee the realisation of any terror attack.

This follows a security alert issued by the US Embassy earlier this week. The United States on Friday voiced appreciation over security efforts in Nigeria and South Africa, whose governments have voiced unease after Washington publicly warned of terror threats.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the embassy had not coordinated with his government before issuing the warning, which he said was "unfortunate" and had caused "panic" in the country.

READ | 'Terror attack': Natjoints warns South Africans not to circulate false information

Kodwa said that his department was dissatisfied with the US Embassy because it had failed to communicate with the government and share evidence that supported the alert.

On Friday, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) said law enforcement agencies had already introduced heightened safety measures as part of its Safer Festive Season campaign. In addition to this, Natjoints urged people to avoid mass gatherings. Several events will take place in Sandton this weekend, including the Joburg Pride parade.

Speaking to eNCA ahead of the parade on Saturday, Kodwa said that South Africans had nothing to worry about.



"I am very grateful that the organisers did not cancel or postpone this event," he said

"South Africans must be alert. South Africans must be vigilant at all times. But as a state, as law enforcement agencies, we have the situation under control."

On Thursday, the organisers said that after consulting with law enforcement officials, they had decided not to cancel the 33rd edition of the pride march, adding that Johannesburg Pride had not been directly threatened.



