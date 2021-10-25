1h ago

UWC pays tribute to murdered student Jesse Hess on what would have been her 21st birthday

Jesse Hess and her grandfather were murdered during what is thought to be a robbery. Only a TV set, two cellphones and Jesse’s backpack were taken. (Facebook, Jesse Hess)
  • UWC student Jesse Hess would have turned 21 on Monday.
  • Hess and her grandfather were found dead in their home in Parow in August 2019.
  • To honour her memory, dozens of sunflowers were placed at her home.

Slain University of the Western Cape (UWC) student Jesse Hess would have celebrated her 21st birthday on Monday.

Dozens of sunflowers were placed at the home of the student, in memory of her death and that of her grandfather, Chris Lategan, 85.

Hess, an aspiring pastor and first-year UWC theology student, and her grandfather, were found dead at their home in Parow, Cape Town, on 30 August 2019.

Their bodies were found when residents kicked down the door of their flat after seeing a motionless Lategan through the bathroom window.

Hess' second cousin, David van Boven, and Tasliem Ambrose, who lived on the same road as Van Boven in Hanover Park, were arrested three months later.

The case against the two men was postponed until 2022. 

UWC paid tribute to the student and her grandfather via a special livestream tribute on Monday. 

Hess' grandmother, Kathleen Lategan, said the student was looking forward to living her full life. 

We were looking forward to her wedding and how she would handle her own children, but that was taken away from us. Jesse and I were like friends. She always appreciated me and made me hand-made birthday cards.


A week before she died, she had bought her grandmother a purse. 

"This year would have been such a special year and also the year she would have graduated. Sunflowers were Jesse's favourite flower," she said. 

Just hours before Hess and her grandfather were murdered in their flat, she had won R5 000 in a competition on Heart FM.

Hess' mother, Brenda Miles, said not a day went by when she did not miss her daughter. 

"Unfortunately, her life was taken away from us. I have so many memories of her growing up. On the day she was born, she didn't cry, she just sneezed. The world was new to her... she was an angel sent down from heaven and she touched so many people's lives," Miles said. 

UWC's rector and vice-chancellor, Tyrone Pretorius, said Hess' death and that of UCT student, Uyinene Mrwetyana, as well as countless other women, have forced the country to face the scourge of gender-based violence.

"Instead, her family is still trying to come to terms with the fact that their sunshine has been taken from them – murdered in 2019. Her death paralysed the UWC community, who came together in the Main Hall to pay tribute to the 'loving' young woman who cared so much for others," he said. 

