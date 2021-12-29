UWC, students accommodation dispute: 'Negotiations will continue over next few days'

UWC management and students had its first day of mediation on Tuesday.

The university maintained students were not evicted, and that relocation was necessary.

The first day of mediation talks between the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and disgruntled students kicked off on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, UWC representatives and students sat for several hours, locked in talks.

In a statement, UWC said: "The mediation proceeded, and good progress was made. Negotiations will continue over the next few days."

However, during the mediation session, the student leadership of the Hector Peterson Residence took issue with Judge Nathan Erasmus, the chairperson of the UWC Council.

The residence coordinating committee's Brumilda Bruintjies and Mishka Lewis said in a statement: "We are committed to mediation on a principled basis. We remain deeply pained, hurt and violated by the extreme brutality inflicted on innocent, peaceful postgraduate students at the residence. We also reject, as untrue, statements that students at Hector Peterson Residence burnt down a room and assaulted security personnel of the university."

The mediation followed a court application filed by students after violent clashes broke out last week between UWC security and students who were being removed from their residences.

UWC provided an alternative private accommodation to students who remained on campus during the holidays - but students wanted to be returned to the Hector Peterson Residence.

The court also ruled that UWC provide accommodation, with shelter, privacy and amenities equivalent to that of the Hector Petersen Residence.

UWC maintained students were not evicted and that relocation was a necessary, annual operational requirement, which had been exacerbated by the need to comply with Covid-19 protocols.

