Vaal 'exorcism': Family in court over mother's brutal killing

Ntwaagae Seleka
A "demon-possessed" Johannesburg woman was brutally killed, allegedly by her husband and children.
  • A man and his two adult children appeared in court on charges of murder.
  • The trio allegedly killed Phumeza Constance Mnyamezeli.
  • They claimed she was possessed by demons.
  Warning: This story contains graphic information.

The township of Evaton, south of Johannesburg, has been rocked by the brutal death of a "demon-possessed" woman allegedly at the hands of her husband and children.

Charity Ntla, 61, his son, Tumelo Mnyamezeli, 26, and daughter Buhle Mnyamezeli, 24, are accused of killing his wife and their mother, Phumeza Constance Mnyamezeli, 42.

The incident happened on Monday at their home, which is a mere street away from the Evaton police station where the matter was reported. The trio allegedly claimed Phumeza was possessed with demons and therefore performed an exorcism ritual.

The sight of the so-called exorcism scene was bloody, a source, who can’t be identified, told News24.

"Phumeza was lying on a blood-covered carpet.

"She was lying face down, with a huge open wound running from the back of her head to her buttocks."

He said when her body was turned, he saw another open wound running from her neck to her private parts.

"I have never seen such brutality."

The man said that Ntla confessed that his children killed their mother in his presence.

"Ntla added that he informed the police about what his children did. He said after his children killed their mother, he locked them inside the house and ran to the police station."

A police officer, who spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity, corroborated the source's claims. The officer said Ntla allegedly confessed to the police that Buhle was trained to remove demons from possessed people and she orchestrated the killing.

He said two policemen returned with Ntla to their house.

The children told our colleagues that they were removing demons from their possessed mother. They said their father played a role in the murder.... They said Buhle specialised in exorcism.

He said Phumeza was allegedly stripped naked, pinned to the floor, her throat slit, and her body was later cut open with a knife and pair of scissors.

Police have confiscated the murder weapons.

On Thursday, Ntla, Tumelo and Buhle briefly appeared in the Sebokeng Magistrate's court where they looked puzzled when they entered the courtroom dressed in soiled clothing.

Magistrate R Phiri explained to the family that they were facing charges of murder and mutilation of a body.

“You are facing a Schedule 6 offence. You are not immediately entitled to bail. You have to convince the court that compelling circumstances warrant you to be granted bail. You have to bring a bail application if you want to be released,” Phiri said.

Their lawyer, Isabel Volschenk, from Legal Aid South Africa, told Phiri that her clients were abandoning bail.

The three are expected back in court on 1 September.


