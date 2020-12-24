Four people injured in Vaal River boating incident

Four members of a family were injured in a boating incident on the Vaal River on Thursday morning, Netcare 911 confirmed.

"Reports indicate that four occupants on a recreational boat had sustained moderate to serious injuries after colliding with a submerged tree stump, resulting in two children being ejected," spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

Two of the people were treated on scene and taken by ambulance to hospital.

Those who were seriously injured were flown by helicopter to a specialist facility.

In October, an unrelated incident on the Vaal River saw five people killed.

In that incident, a boat carrying seven people capsized following a crash. Two people survived, while five were confirmed dead, News24 reported.