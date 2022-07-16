56m ago

add bookmark

Vaal woman found dead with her face burnt following alleged Facebook feud

accreditation
Alfonso Nqunjana
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lebogang Mthembu was found dead and her face severely burned on Sunday morning in Evaton North.
Lebogang Mthembu was found dead and her face severely burned on Sunday morning in Evaton North.
  • A Vaal woman was found dead with her face burnt a day after she was seen going to a nearby tuck shop and never returned home.
  • Lebogang Mthembu's mother told News24 how her daughter was allegedly attacked following a Facebook feud.
  • Police have opened a case of murder.

Friends of a Vaal woman, who was reported missing, said people on Facebook allegedly wished her dead.

Lebogang Mthembu,22,  from Orange Farm went missing over a week ago on a Saturday after going with a friend to a local tuck shop. She was found dead the following day in Evaton North, Vereeniging, with her face burnt.

Before her disappearance, Mthembu had allegedly been confronted by a group of four girls, including the mother of one of the girls, where she was physically attacked following a feud on Facebook.

Her close friends told News24: 

After fighting with Lebogang, the girls insulted her and told her she was going to die and they said this in front of Lebogang's mother.

According to the friends, Mthembu was not physical and she would not retaliate if beaten. 

Her mother, Deliwe, 41, said after the fight her daughter ran to one of her friend's houses, and "I was told she was scared to leave as she feared for her life. She was not okay and quiet," Deliwe said.

READ | Orange Farm residents march against violence after three women brutally murdered.

Still in disbelief, Deliwe said a friend walked her daughter home late on Saturday and that was the last time she was seen as she never made it home.

"When I saw her body at the mortuary, I still could not believe it was her. She was killed brutally and what hurts the most is that I don't understand why they burnt her face."

Facebook history

Mthembu's friends provided News24 with screenshots showing the feud between her and a few of her Facebook friends.

One post read:

I am hoping you find her headless and her private part taken off.

News24 visited Mthembu's Facebook account and that of the girl she allegedly fought with. Both their pages contained a series of posts where they called each other names and traded insults.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said police were called to a murder scene after passersby noticed a female's body in an open field.

Sello added: "On arrival, the members found a body of a young woman in an open field which was allegedly discovered by a passerby. The unknown victim was wearing light blue torn jeans, with a pink long-sleeved top. A case of murder was opened for further investigations." 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vaalgautengmurder
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
19% - 1333 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
62% - 4460 votes
SA was never ready
19% - 1375 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

3h ago

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.09
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.29
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.24
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,707.71
0.0%
Silver
18.71
0.0%
Palladium
1,834.50
0.0%
Platinum
852.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
101.16
+2.0%
Top 40
58,906
+0.5%
All Share
65,089
+0.6%
Resource 10
57,466
+0.0%
Industrial 25
80,898
-0.0%
Financial 15
14,678
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo