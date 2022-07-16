Vaal woman found dead with her face burnt following alleged Facebook feud

A Vaal woman was found dead with her face burnt a day after she was seen going to a nearby tuck shop and never returned home.

Lebogang Mthembu's mother told News24 how her daughter was allegedly attacked following a Facebook feud.

Police have opened a case of murder.

Friends of a Vaal woman, who was reported missing, said people on Facebook allegedly wished her dead.



Lebogang Mthembu,22, from Orange Farm went missing over a week ago on a Saturday after going with a friend to a local tuck shop. She was found dead the following day in Evaton North, Vereeniging, with her face burnt.

Before her disappearance, Mthembu had allegedly been confronted by a group of four girls, including the mother of one of the girls, where she was physically attacked following a feud on Facebook.

Her close friends told News24:

After fighting with Lebogang, the girls insulted her and told her she was going to die and they said this in front of Lebogang's mother.

According to the friends, Mthembu was not physical and she would not retaliate if beaten.



Her mother, Deliwe, 41, said after the fight her daughter ran to one of her friend's houses, and "I was told she was scared to leave as she feared for her life. She was not okay and quiet," Deliwe said.

Still in disbelief, Deliwe said a friend walked her daughter home late on Saturday and that was the last time she was seen as she never made it home.

"When I saw her body at the mortuary, I still could not believe it was her. She was killed brutally and what hurts the most is that I don't understand why they burnt her face."

Facebook history

Mthembu's friends provided News24 with screenshots showing the feud between her and a few of her Facebook friends.

One post read:

I am hoping you find her headless and her private part taken off.

News24 visited Mthembu's Facebook account and that of the girl she allegedly fought with. Both their pages contained a series of posts where they called each other names and traded insults.



Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said police were called to a murder scene after passersby noticed a female's body in an open field.

Sello added: "On arrival, the members found a body of a young woman in an open field which was allegedly discovered by a passerby. The unknown victim was wearing light blue torn jeans, with a pink long-sleeved top. A case of murder was opened for further investigations."



