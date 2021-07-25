Covid-19 vaccination: people aged 18-34 to be jabbed from 1 September

People between the ages of 18 and 34 will be vaccinated from 1 September.

The announcement comes as the younger group thought they would have to wait much longer.

They can be vaccinated without booking an appointment.

People between the ages of 18 to 34 will be vaccinated against Covid-19 from 1 September.



President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this on Sunday night, including that the lockdown alert Level would move from 4 to 3.

Ramaphosa said they would not need to have an appointment to be vaccinated.

This generation had generally been worried, given the sentiments expressed on social media, that they would be left behind as the Department of Health worked through the older generations.

READ | Return to lockdown Level 3: What will now be allowed

The news comes as vaccination doses reached the 6.3 million mark on Sunday, with 10% of the population having received a vaccine dose.

The rate of vaccinations had increased to 240 000 vaccines every week day, compared with 100 000 vaccines every week day a month ago.





The Coolest #Vaccine Content will definitely be from the 18-34's . The Coolest Gang to ever walk this earth.



??????It's going to be so much fun #SouthAfrica #Level3 — Tshepi Moropa (@MicTshepi) July 25, 2021

New infections were decreasing in Gauteng, which had been through a torrid third wave, but there were increases in some other provinces.

Sunday's announcement brought further good news for the groove generation with bars, and restaurants allowed to sell alcohol on-site.

READ | The R350 grant is back - and more people will now qualify

This is only until 21:00 so that staff and patrons could be home by the 22:00 curfew.

The restriction on gatherings meant that 50 people were allowed inside an establishment and 100 outside.

If the establishment was small, then half of its usual capacity inside would be allowed.

It was still compulsory to wear a mask covering nose and mouth when in public spaces.