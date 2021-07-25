45m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 vaccination: people aged 18-34 to be jabbed from 1 September

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Biovac CEO Dr Morena Makhoana expects that the deal with Pfizer will create about 100 additional jobs at its Pinelands plant.
Biovac CEO Dr Morena Makhoana expects that the deal with Pfizer will create about 100 additional jobs at its Pinelands plant.
Getty Images
  • People between the ages of 18 and 34 will be vaccinated from 1 September. 
  • The announcement comes as the younger group thought they would have to wait much longer. 
  • They can be vaccinated without booking an appointment. 

People between the ages of 18 to 34 will be vaccinated against Covid-19 from 1 September. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this on Sunday night, including that the lockdown alert Level would move from 4 to 3.  

Ramaphosa said they would not need to have an appointment to be vaccinated.

This generation had generally been worried, given the sentiments expressed on social media, that they would be left behind as the Department of Health worked through the older generations. 

READ | Return to lockdown Level 3: What will now be allowed

The news comes as vaccination doses reached the 6.3 million mark on Sunday, with 10% of the population having received a vaccine dose.

 The rate of vaccinations had increased to 240 000 vaccines every week day, compared with 100 000 vaccines every week day a month ago.


New infections were decreasing in Gauteng, which had been through a torrid third wave, but there were increases in some other provinces.

Sunday's announcement brought further good news for the groove generation with bars, and restaurants allowed to sell alcohol on-site. 

READ | The R350 grant is back - and more people will now qualify

This is only until 21:00 so that staff and patrons could be home by the 22:00 curfew. 

The restriction on gatherings meant that 50 people were allowed inside an establishment and 100 outside. 

If the establishment was small, then half of its usual capacity inside would be allowed.

It was still compulsory to wear a mask covering nose and mouth when in public spaces. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyri ramaphosahealthcoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think was to blame for the opening lap crash at the Silverstone Grand Prix?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Lewis Hamilton
61% - 4137 votes
Max Verstappen
6% - 426 votes
Neither, it was a racing incident
33% - 2206 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.78
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.34
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.40
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,802.28
0.0%
Silver
25.18
0.0%
Palladium
2,675.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,064.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.10
+0.4%
Top 40
61,933
+1.0%
All Share
68,064
+1.0%
Resource 10
66,904
+1.5%
Industrial 25
89,442
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,820
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA's Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts to stunning Olympic record: 'I didn't expect that'

7h ago

SA's Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts to stunning Olympic record: 'I didn't expect that'
SA men's hockey team fade after strong start against the Netherlands

5h ago

SA men's hockey team fade after strong start against the Netherlands
SA's Gillian Sanders says young women can have it all as she prepares for Olympic...

3h ago

SA's Gillian Sanders says young women can have it all as she prepares for Olympic swansong
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 2: Schoenmaker sets new Olympic record in 100m...

24 Jul

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 2: Schoenmaker sets new Olympic record in 100m breaststroke, SA in dramatic defeat to France
WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 2

8h ago

WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 2
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Schedule
Ledecky edges Titmus in 400 free heats as Olympic records tumble

7h ago

Ledecky edges Titmus in 400 free heats as Olympic records tumble
Nishikori aims to 'bring better news' and lift Covid gloom

7h ago

Nishikori aims to 'bring better news' and lift Covid gloom
Twitter reacts to Tatjana Schoenmaker's sensational Olympic record

8h ago

Twitter reacts to Tatjana Schoenmaker's sensational Olympic record
Tatjana Schoenmaker sets new Olympic record in 100m breaststroke to ignite Team SA...

9h ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker sets new Olympic record in 100m breaststroke to ignite Team SA Olympic campaign
France break SA hearts with last gasp winner in Tokyo

10h ago

France break SA hearts with last gasp winner in Tokyo
Finally some good news for Team SA as surfer Bianca Buitendag progresses to last...

9h ago

Finally some good news for Team SA as surfer Bianca Buitendag progresses to last 16 in Tokyo
SA skater Brandon Valjalo tried his best with broken wrist: 'I'll work harder for...

10h ago

SA skater Brandon Valjalo tried his best with broken wrist: 'I'll work harder for the next one'
SA's Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio finishes 13th in women's cycle road race

11h ago

SA's Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio finishes 13th in women's cycle road race
Suarez Navarro earns first win since cancer recovery at Olympics

11h ago

Suarez Navarro earns first win since cancer recovery at Olympics
Tokyo Olympics Medals

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Medals
Austrian Kiesenhofer trumps Dutch for Olympic road race gold

11h ago
Covid forces Rahm, DeChambeau out of Olympic golf

12h ago

Covid forces Rahm, DeChambeau out of Olympic golf
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold

14h ago

Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
'Devastated' SA rowing pairs beaten in Tokyo heat: 'We'll come back stronger'

15h ago

'Devastated' SA rowing pairs beaten in Tokyo heat: 'We'll come back stronger'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo