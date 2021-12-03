1h ago

add bookmark

Vaccination: More jabs in arms, amid Western Cape Covid-19 resurgence

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An official prepares a dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in Cape Town. (Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)
An official prepares a dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in Cape Town. (Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)
Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan
  • The vaccine demand in the Western Cape has seen an uptick.
  • This comes as the province enters a resurgence, likely due to the Omicron variant.
  • Residents have been urged to get their jab as cases continue to climb.

Vaccine demand in the Western Cape has shown early signs of an increase, following the discovery of the Omicron variant.

More than 20 000 jabs were administered in the province on Monday and Tuesday each, placing it back on target for daily vaccine distribution, said Western Cape health department head Keith Cloete.

Last week, vaccinations fell below 90 000 doses administered for the week, taking the provincial health department below its target of 20 000 jabs a day.

However, based on vaccination data from early this week, demand appeared to picking up, said Cloete.

The department had the capacity to administer 40 000 vaccines a day.

READ | Covid-19: Western Cape officially enters a resurgence

With reduced demand for vaccination, the province would be rationalising its vaccine sites, added Cloete.

The Cape Town Convention Centre (CTICC) vaccination site, for example, would cease operation on Friday. The department would, instead, channel resources into mobile outreach programmes, such as the Vaxi Taxi initiative.

As of Wednesday, almost 65% of those older than 60 had been fully vaccinated, with another 5% partially vaccinated. This left 30% of the age group unvaccinated. In the 50 to 59 age cohort, 54% had been fully vaccinated and 5% partially vaccinated. Forty percent of the age group still needed to get a jab.

These two age groups were most at risk of developing severe Covid-19, hospitalisation and death.

The province's target was to fully vaccinate 85% of those 50 and older by the end of December, to reduce the impact of the fourth wave.

READ | Vaccinate so that fans can return to stadiums, deputy sports minister pleads

On Thursday, Cloete said the Western Cape had officially entered a resurgence.

"The week-on-week percent change in the seven-day moving average of new cases has been more than 20% for more than a week, indicating that we have officially entered a resurgence. Although case numbers remain relatively low, the steep increase is concerning," he said.

As cases begin to increase in the province, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo called on residents to vaccinate. She said vaccination was the best way to avoid lockdown restrictions and prevent severe illness.

"You have the choice: to vaccinate, or to ventilate," said Mbombo.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
keith cloetewestern capecape townhealthlockdowntravel bancoronavirusomicron
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
72% - 7938 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
28% - 3116 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.97
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.22
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.04
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.29
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Gold
1,772.60
+0.3%
Silver
22.41
+0.1%
Palladium
1,781.18
-0.2%
Platinum
944.50
+0.4%
Brent Crude
69.67
+1.2%
Top 40
64,555
0.0%
All Share
71,021
0.0%
Resource 10
67,557
0.0%
Industrial 25
93,673
0.0%
Financial 15
13,890
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo