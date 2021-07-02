1h ago

add bookmark

Vaccine rollout: Concern as almost 10 000 Gauteng teachers, support staff refuse to take jab

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
Gallo Images
  • Teachers, support staff are expected to be vaccinated by 8 July.
  • The Gauteng Department of Education says 9 113 employees, others with underlying diseases have refused to take the jab. 
  • A total of 53 154 people in the sector have been vaccinated so far in Gauteng, the department says.

Almost 10 000 teachers and support staff in the Gauteng Department of Basic Education sector have refused to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

The department said 9 113 employees - some with comorbidities - had refused to take the jab.

It said this was "extremely alarming", adding that while vaccination was voluntary, the World Health Organisation encouraged people with an increased risk of contracting the virus such as the elderly, and those with comorbidities to get the vaccine in order to reduce their risk of contracting the virus. 

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said:

We are very worried that nearly 10 000 of our personnel in the Gauteng education sector are, for one reason or the other, refusing to be vaccinated against this deadly virus which has wreaked havoc in our schools and communities by taking away our loved ones.

The department started rolling out its vaccination drive a week ago aiming to vaccinate 582 000 people in the sector, including those from private schools by 8 July. 

More than 300 000 teachers and staff across provinces had been vaccinated by Thursday. 

ALSO READ | SGB federation outraged as confusion around vaccination in education sector lingers

KwaZulu-Natal alone had vaccinated 85 620 people. 

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said 53 154 out of 124 934 staff were vaccinated at 56 sites across the province. 

He said the numbers were expected to increase next week because of delays in capturing teachers and support staff in School Governing Body (SGB) posts and those from private schools were resolved.

"It is common cause that learners are on recess and, as such, in the coming week, sites will be conducting mop-ups to ensure that all outstanding personnel is vaccinated accordingly."

Refusal impacts rollout of programme in country

The department added that the reluctance to vaccinate was a threat to the government's efforts to normalise schooling amid the devastating pandemic and threatened the academic year.

"Educators were prioritised in this phase of the vaccine rollout and, as such, were expected to take advantage of this opportunity to avoid further disruptions and learning losses in the education sector because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ | Covid-19: Sadtu calls for vaccination of teachers to be extended to other education sectors

"This would ensure that contact learning continues and that no learner will be deprived of learning in a classroom with all the necessary curriculum resources needed.

Mabona said:

The refusal to vaccinate also impacts on the rollout reaching other affected sectors timeously in order for the country to develop 'herd immunity.

The department encouraged those workers who refused to take the jab to come forward and take part in the programme.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga had previously urged all educators to join the programme. 

She said those who have not vaccinated because they had taken flu vaccine, or had tested Covid-19 positive, would be accommodated at a later stage.

Motshekga stressed that teachers should use this opportunity so that the sector could "return to normal".

She said all teachers were expected back at work after the vaccination drive for the sector is concluded. The minister said no teacher or support staff member in the sector would now have an excuse to not return to school.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
panyaza lesufiangie motshekgagautengeducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Prince Harry and Prince William reunite for unveiling of Princess Diana statue. Do you think the moment will put the royal feud to rest?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely not, it's too late
52% - 533 votes
I hope so
48% - 498 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

3h ago

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.29
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.71
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.92
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.71
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,782.86
+0.3%
Silver
26.38
+1.3%
Palladium
2,782.50
+0.5%
Platinum
1,089.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
75.84
+1.6%
Top 40
60,293
-0.3%
All Share
66,324
-0.4%
Resource 10
64,228
-0.3%
Industrial 25
86,859
-0.3%
Financial 15
12,978
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

7h ago

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

4h ago

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

7h ago

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo