1h ago

add bookmark

Vaccine rollout: 'Preventing corruption is something we must ensure' - Makhura

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng Premier David Makhura is shown around Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital where the vaccines were being administered.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura is shown around Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital where the vaccines were being administered.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • The possibility of corruption has not been ruled out during the vaccination rollout programme.
  • Gauteng Premier David Makhura says vaccines have to be protected.
  • Vaccine procurement is being handled by the national government.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura is not ruling out the possibility of corruption linked to the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Makhura told the media at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto that vaccines are a prime commodity, which is why it has to be secured.

"Corruption is always possible, and we will ensure it is prevented, by ensuring that vaccines reach relevant recipients. The system is tight because everybody who will get the vaccine will be registered.

PICS | The vaccine has arrived! Here are snaps of how the day went

"Preventing corruption is something we must ensure. The good thing is that vaccine procurement is happening at a single point and our duty is to distribute it. We don't want situations where vaccines are hijacked. They have to be secured," Makhura said.

Makhura promised that law enforcement agencies would do everything to ensure there was no distribution of vaccines not approved.

"As Gauteng government, we are not procuring vaccines. South African can't afford [another] corruption scandal related to Covid-19. Our responsibility is to provide facilities for vaccination.

READ | Covid-19: Ramaphosa, Mkhize get vaccine jabs

"I am glad and happy that the national government is dealing with the vaccine procurement. We only want to get doses and distribute it," said Makhura.

Gauteng's vaccine manager, Nomsa Mmope, said the doses would be distributed in three phases.

"We will first vaccinate those who are at the highest risk within the healthcare system. We will start vaccinating the 215 000 healthcare workers that we have identified. The second phase will move to some hospitals and primary healthcare facilities. The third phase will be vaccinating everybody above 18 years with no comorbidities.

"Close to three million people will be vaccinated during phase 3. We will be using churches, halls and our facilities," said Mmope.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
david makhuragautengjohannesburgcoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags R400K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 944 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
14% - 1147 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 5929 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.62
(+0.20)
ZAR/GBP
20.27
(+0.52)
ZAR/EUR
17.63
(+0.65)
ZAR/AUD
11.34
(+0.10)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.01)
Gold
1776.55
(-0.68)
Silver
27.29
(+0.87)
Platinum
1249.50
(-0.04)
Brent Crude
62.83
(+0.06)
Palladium
2361.00
(-0.22)
All Share
67110.07
(-0.17)
Top 40
61738.47
(-0.06)
Financial 15
12448.58
(-1.95)
Industrial 25
89719.43
(+0.44)
Resource 10
66163.46
(-0.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo