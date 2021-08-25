28m ago

Van Damme and Steenhuisen at loggerheads over her resignation as an MP

Alex Mitchley
Phumzile van Damme, photographed in 2019.
Phumzile van Damme, photographed in 2019.
Gallo Images/ Daily Sun / Themba Makofane
  • Phumzile van Damme and John Steenhuisen are at odds over why she resigned from the party. 
  • It was reported that Steenhuisen said Van Damme resigned because she "migrated to Norway".
  • Van Damme now claims it was because she was told to lay off Facebook.

DA leader John Steenhuisen and former DA spokesperson Phumzile van Damme are at odds about why she resigned as an MP in May.

She claims that it had to do with being told not to go after Facebook, after it decided to pull out of a Parliamentary meeting at the last minute.

Van Damme resigned as a Member of Parliament on 20 May, stating that she left the party on her own terms. 

"I leave on my own terms, having made my own decisions. Nonetheless, in a climate of rumours and the need to create heroes and villains, my resignation as MP is not because the DA is a so-called 'racist party', but because of a clique of individuals - and, in order not to make the good women and men still in the DA suffer, I will not delve further into this," Van Damme said at the time. 

News24 previously reported that Van Damme, in her resignation letter, said she would not be drawn into any negativity that may emanate from the DA.

"Should the party choose to destroy my reputation and impugn my character, I will not engage in a back and forth."

In June, the DA confirmed that Van Damme had terminated her membership in the DA. 

The DA leader John Steenhuisen said lawyers have f
The DA leader John Steenhuisen.
Misheck Makora

News24 reported that Van Damme tweeted: "I have decided to terminate my DA membership. The misinformation monitoring and combating project we will be rolling out during election season requires that I be non-partisan. Our plans are at an advanced stage. South Africa, first. Always has been."

However, in a string of tweets on Wednesday, Van Damme, who has been critical of the DA and Steenhuisen, offered a different reason for her resignation. 

Van Damme accused Steenhuisen of lying when he told the Sunday Tribune that she had resigned because "she migrated to Norway with her husband, and her job doesn't allow her to be a member of any political party".

Van Damme now claims that she resigned because she could not compromise her values after being told by the chief whip, Natasha Mazzone, to lay off Facebook. 

She explained: "Facebook decided to pull out of a Parly meeting at the 11th hour. I'd written a statement expressing disappointment at FB. Mazzone refused for the statement to go out because she said going after FB would make it difficult for the DA to use the platform to campaign."

Van Damme also tweeted a conversation purportedly between her and Mazzone about the Facebook incident. 

Steenhuisen declined to comment, but sent News24 a screenshot of the tweet by Van Damme, in which she said the decision to terminate her DA membership was because of her new job. 

Mazzone also declined to comment, except to say that News24 should put the matter to rest by asking Van Damme where she currently resides.

News24 reached out to Van Damme for comment, but it was not received at the time of publishing. 

