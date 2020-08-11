10m ago

Van Rooyen only met Bobat once before offering post of special advisor, Zondo Commission hears

Canny Maphanga
Des van Rooyen testify for Zondo
Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24
  • The person hired as Des van Rooyen's adviser during his short stint as finance minister is someone he only met once in 2009.
  • The commission further heard how Van Rooyen had not seen his CV.
  • Mohamed Bobat was present at the swearing-in ceremony of Van Rooyen in December 2015.

The commission of inquiry into state capture has heard how Des van Rooyen only met Mohamed Bobat once prior to becoming finance minister, but later appointed the man as his special adviser.

When Van Rooyen was sworn in as finance minister in December 2015, he appointed Bobat as his special adviser and Ian Whitley as his chief of staff.

Prior to the appointment, he had met Bobat once, in 2009, at a restaurant.

"I was doing outreach in Bojanala [district in the North West], I think I needed something from a restaurant of a hotel in the area. I went there to grab something and that is where I met Mohamed.

"I got into the restaurant and greeted everybody. He introduced himself to me on my way out and gave me his business card. I kept the business card and, when I had challenges with my studies, I started communicating with him when there [was] a need," he explained to the commission on Tuesday.

When probed by the commission on why Bobat approached him, Van Rooyen explained that whenever "there is a leader in the area, people want to associate with that leader".

The former finance minister further told the commission that he did not contact Bobat frequently, but that he initiated all the engagements.

Fast forward six years later, and Van Rooyen was to be sworn in as finance minister in December 2015.

"I tried to call Bobat and I struggled to get hold of him, the presidency wanted a list of people to come and attend my swearing in.

"On the 8th [of December] after the meeting with the president, I thought who can I bring to support? I already decided that I was going to trace this man because I really need him to come and join me," Van Rooyen explained.

READ: #StateCaptureInquiry: Van Rooyen advisor issued instructions to staff before swearing in

Earlier, the commission heard how Bobat was presented at the swearing-in ceremony, held at the Union Buildings.

"I indicated to him that I have an interest in him being a part of my team as an adviser - as much as I identified him, we need to follow a process.

"I said there is a due process that must be followed to confirm that you are suitable and the DG [Lungisa Fuzile] is going to help me, so I will introduce you and that is what happened, he accepted my offer," Van Rooyen further explained.

At the time, Van Rooyen had never seen Bobat's CV and he only knew of his qualifications through his engagements with him, the commission heard.

"Why did you confine yourself to this person, whom you only met once six years ago or so in a restaurant, and you only spoke to once or twice on the phone?" the commission's chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked.

Van Rooyen responded: "Chair, I had no time, I had to hit the ground running, I had to prioritise some positions in my office in terms of the immediate tasks".

Read more on:
