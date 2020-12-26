24m ago

Vandals destroy Senzo Meyiwa's newly unveiled tombstone

Ntwaagae Seleka
News24 reported this week that a gun linked to the elusive Senzo Meyiwa case has been found.
  • Woes are piling up for the family of slain Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa after his tombstone was vandalised.
  • Family spokesperson Siyabonga Meyiwa said they were shattered and shocked by the incident and would lay charges on Sunday.
  • The tombstone, which was recently unveiled at the Mayville Heroes Acre in Durban, was found destroyed on Saturday.

Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa's tombstone has been vandalised, to the anguish of his family.

The tombstone which was recently unveiled at the Mayville Heroes Acre in Durban, was found destroyed on Saturday.

Family spokesperson Siyabonga Meyiwa said they were shattered and shocked by the incident.

Speaking to News24 on Saturday, Meyiwa said a Durban metro municipal employee had informed the family.

"We were called by a municipal employee who told us that Senzo's tombstone has been vandalised. The man said he didn't know when it was destroyed, but he only found out this morning while working at the cemetery.

"We are disappointed and don't know what is happening and why would a person in his right mind vandalise a tombstone. It is an act of crime as far as we can see. We don't know what motivated the person to damage Senzo's tombstone," said Meyiwa.

READ | Itumeleng Khune at Senzo Meyiwa's tombstone unveiling: 'They could not separate us'

Meyiwa said Senzo's mother Ntombifuthi Meyiwa was unhappy, as was the entire family.

"We were also told that it was not only Senzo's tombstone that was destroyed - there is another next to it that was also damaged," said Meyiwa.

The family vowed to lay criminal charges on Sunday.

The tombstone was unveiled in November by the South African Football Association.

The footballer was shot and killed in a robbery on 26 October 2014, while visiting his musician girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her parental home in Vosloorus.

Meyiwa murder accused - Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifokuhle Nkani Sifiso Ntuli - had so far appeared twice in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court.

They were expected back in court in March 2021.

