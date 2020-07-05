1h ago

add bookmark

VBS Bank: 8th arrest made as senior exec due in court after quarantine

Kaveel Singh
Seven men accused of defrauding VBS Mutual Bank appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on 18 June 2020.
Seven men accused of defrauding VBS Mutual Bank appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on 18 June 2020.
Ntwaagae Seleka/News24
  • The eighth senior executive in the VBS Mutual Bank investigation has been arrested.
  • He will appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Monday.
  • He missed his previous court appearance because he was in quarantine. 

The eighth senior executive suspect in the VBS Mutual Bank looting case has been arrested and will appear in court on Monday, the Hawks said on Sunday.

The man was arrested on Friday by the Serious Corruption Investigation team, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said.

"The suspect who could not be arrested a few weeks ago has recovered from his ailment and is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, facing 47 charges of fraud, theft, money laundering, corruption and racketeering."

The man is understood to have been in quarantine for Covid-19 and could, therefore, not previously appear with his co-accused.

ALSO READ | Why the ANC reinstated two officials linked to VBS

News24 previously reported that seven accused appeared in court for allegedly stealing R2.2 billion from VBS Mutual Bank, in one of the country's most widely publicised looting scandals.

Bail

They were granted R100 000 bail each.

Among the accused are former VBS chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, who was described as the alleged "kingpin" of the looting scheme, VBS CEO Andile Ramavhunga, former VBS treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane, and former non-executive VBS board members, Ernest Nesane and Paul Magula.

READ | Magashule defends reinstatement of ANC officials linked to VBS

Former KPMG engagement partner Sipho Malaba, and Phalaphala Avhashoni Ramikosi, the former chief financial officer of the South African Police Service, are also part of the group of accused.

Each pleaded not guilty to the multiple charges against them.

Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi warned them to hand over their passports to the police before 26 June.

The seven accused are expected back in the dock on 8 October, where they will receive a high court trial date.

MUST READ | VBS gang goes down - here's everything you need to know

Related Links
Merafong Municipality's former acting CFO appears in court for VBS 'bank heist'
Next in line: VBS' municipal bribery network
VBS arrests: Auditors' body says it will continue investigation into 3 accused
Read more on:
vbs mu­tual bank
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
27% - 3975 votes
Yes, more than one person
25% - 3649 votes
No I don't
49% - 7218 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

4h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.94
(-0.33)
ZAR/GBP
21.13
(-0.50)
ZAR/EUR
19.03
(-0.69)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.77)
Gold
1774.31
(+0.03)
Silver
18.02
(-0.04)
Platinum
808.00
(+0.25)
Brent Crude
42.78
(-0.79)
Palladium
1914.01
(+0.62)
All Share
54521.90
(-0.17)
Top 40
50179.89
(-0.26)
Financial 15
10150.02
(-0.64)
Industrial 25
76554.73
(+0.52)
Resource 10
50138.02
(-1.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo