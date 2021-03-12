VBS Bank: Collins Chabane municipal manager in court for alleged corruption

A Collins Chabane municipal manager appeared in a Gauteng court on charges of corruption and contravention of the Municipal Financial Management Act.

Charlotte Ngobeni is the second municipal employee to be arrested in connection with VBS Mutual Bank looting allegations.

She was granted R50 000 bail, and is expected back in court on 6 May.

Charlotte Ngobeni, a Collins Chabane municipal manager, appeared briefly in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Friday, on charges of corruption and contravention of the Municipal Financial Management Act.

Ngobeni is the second municipal official to be arrested in connection with the VBS saga.

She is accused of depositing a sum of R120 million - funds that belonged to the municipality - into an interest-bearing fixed deposit account at VBS Mutual Bank for a period of three months, according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.

"In turn, she received gratification from people accused of being part of a racketeering enterprise whose aim was to swindle VBS Mutual Bank," Ngwema said.

In May 2017, the municipality had approved and adopted an "Investment and Cash Management Policy" which came into effect on 2 June 2017, he said.

"The policy prohibited the municipality from placing deposits with banks registered in terms of the Banks Act. The municipality was, therefore, not allowed to invest with VBS because it was not registered under [the] Banks Act.

"A few days after that, on 28 October 2017 to 30 October 2017, Ngobeni received R51 196 for accommodation, meals, beverages, spa treatments and spa products purchased at the Fairlawns Boutique Hotel and Spa in Morningside from Moshate FNB account.

"This account belonged to Kabelo Matsepe, a director of Moshate Investment Group (Pty) Ltd (Moshate), a political activist, and former prominent member of the Youth League of the African National Congress, in the Limpopo province. Matsepe and 13 others collectively face 188 counts of racketeering, corruption, fraud, theft, and money laundering in connection with the VBS corruption scandal.

"They are, among other things, accused of running a racketeering enterprise aimed at swindling VBS," Ngwema said.

He also said a payment of R590 000 was made from the Robvet account under the reference "Commission Payment Moshate" into the VBS ATM settlement account on 30 October 2017.

A payment of R590 000 was then made from the VBS ATM settlement account into the Moshate account on 30 October 2017, he said.

"The two bank accounts were controlled by Phophi Londolani Mukhodobwane, a VBS official and a co-accused in the VBS racketeering and corruption matter."

Ngwema said that on 31 October 2017, a credit facility in the amount of R1 388 899.54 was made available on the Ngobeni account for the acquisition of a Range Rover Velar 3.0 DSE, a facility that had been previously declined by VBS on the grounds that Ngobeni could not afford the repayments and had an inadequate credit score.

He said in December 2017, Matsepe sought to "persuade Ramavhunga (also a VBS official and an accused person in the VBS scandal case) and Mukhodobwane to reduce the indebtedness of Ngobeni in respect of her account to an amount of R600 000.

"Around 30 January 2018, Matsepe purchased a Tag Heuer ladies wristwatch at Arthur Kaplan Mall of Africa worth R28 500, paid for from the Matsepe FNB account. Matsepe gave the wristwatch to Ngobeni in Polokwane on 30 January 2018.

"VBS failed to repay the deposit of R120 000 000 together with accumulated interest thereon to the municipality."