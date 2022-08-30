25m ago

VBS Bank gets order to seize Jacob Zuma's assets

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Gallo Images

The Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday granted an order forcing former president Jacob Zuma to pay back money that was spent on upgrades to his Nkandla residence.

This was according to Louise Brugma, spokesperson for VBS Mutual Bank curator Anoosh Rooplal.

News24 reported in 2019 that Zuma had to cough up millions to pay back his bond from VBS (now under curatorship) - or he could lose his Nkandla property.

Court papers filed by Rooplal at the time showed Zuma had defaulted on the multimillion-rand loan extended to him by the bank in 2016.

Rooplal and VBS had asked the court to grant an order forcing Zuma to pay up, or give an order that will allow VBS to execute on the property - a section of land owned by the Ingonyama Trust named Nxamalala Farm, and on which Nkandla is built.

READ | ANC's KZN leaders visit Jacob Zuma to seek wisdom on ‘the issue of building the nation’

"Our next steps are to understand what movable assets can be attached in order to repay this debt. Since the Nkandla homestead was built on community land, we are unable to attach any immovable property in order to repay this debt," Rooplal said on Tuesday.


