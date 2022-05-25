VBS bank saga: Corruption-accused former municipal official arrested in hospital bed

One of the six accused in a fraud and money laundering case was arrested in hospital.

The man is under police guard after being linked to a R250-million fraud case at the Dr Kenneth Kaunda Municipality in North West.

The case is linked to the VBS Mutual Bank looting saga.

A corruption-accused former municipal employee linked to the VBS Mutual Bank saga was served with a warrant of arrest while lying sick in a hospital bed.

The former Dr Kenneth Kaunda Municipality employee is now under police guard while recovering in hospital. Five of his co-accused are due to appear in the Orkney Magistrate's Court in North West on Wednesday.

READ | VBS Mutual Bank saga: Another municipal official to appear in court

The group is accused of fraud, corruption and money laundering to the tune of R2.5 million.

According to Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, they are allegedly linked to the looting of VBS Mutual Bank after investigators noticed suspicious transactions on municipal accounts.

Supplied

"Further probing allegedly revealed that between 2017 and 2019, money was allegedly continuously deposited from the Dr Kenneth Kaunda municipal accounts into the accounts of three municipality officials," Mogale said.

She said the man in hospital had since left the municipality. He is accused of routinely making payments into his wife's and brother's bank accounts. He is also accused of depositing funds into the account of a woman who lived in Johannesburg, claiming she was awarded a tender.

"The woman would subsequently send the money back to him," Mogale added.

Mogale said the accused were arrested in Johannesburg, Vryburg, Orkney, and Klerksdorp on Tuesday.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.