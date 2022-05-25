1h ago

add bookmark

VBS bank saga: Corruption-accused former municipal official arrested in hospital bed

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Hawks arrested six people linked to a R2.5-million fraud and corruption case at the Dr Kenneth Kaunda Municipality in North West.
The Hawks arrested six people linked to a R2.5-million fraud and corruption case at the Dr Kenneth Kaunda Municipality in North West.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • One of the six accused in a fraud and money laundering case was arrested in hospital.
  • The man is under police guard after being linked to a R250-million fraud case at the Dr Kenneth Kaunda Municipality in North West.
  • The case is linked to the VBS Mutual Bank looting saga.

A corruption-accused former municipal employee linked to the VBS Mutual Bank saga was served with a warrant of arrest while lying sick in a hospital bed.

The former Dr Kenneth Kaunda Municipality employee is now under police guard while recovering in hospital. Five of his co-accused are due to appear in the Orkney Magistrate's Court in North West on Wednesday.

READ | VBS Mutual Bank saga: Another municipal official to appear in court

The group is accused of fraud, corruption and money laundering to the tune of R2.5 million.

According to Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, they are allegedly linked to the looting of VBS Mutual Bank after investigators noticed suspicious transactions on municipal accounts.

Arrested suspect being led away by the Hawks
The Hawks arrested six people linked to a R2.5-million fraud and corruption case at the Dr Kenneth Kaunda Municipality in North West.
Supplied

"Further probing allegedly revealed that between 2017 and 2019, money was allegedly continuously deposited from the Dr Kenneth Kaunda municipal accounts into the accounts of three municipality officials," Mogale said.

She said the man in hospital had since left the municipality. He is accused of routinely making payments into his wife's and brother's bank accounts. He is also accused of depositing funds into the account of a woman who lived in Johannesburg, claiming she was awarded a tender.

"The woman would subsequently send the money back to him," Mogale added. 

Mogale said the accused were arrested in Johannesburg, Vryburg, Orkney, and Klerksdorp on Tuesday.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hawksvbs mutual banknorth westmahikengcorruptionfraudcrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 2987 votes
No
53% - 3310 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.59
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.49
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.63
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.04
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,858.07
-0.5%
Silver
21.91
-0.9%
Palladium
2,001.50
-0.3%
Platinum
948.50
-0.8%
Brent Crude
113.56
+0.1%
Top 40
60,725
-0.7%
All Share
67,174
-0.8%
Resource 10
73,513
-1.1%
Industrial 25
71,934
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,511
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo