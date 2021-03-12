54m ago

VBS Bank: Seven new suspects granted bail in 'looting' scandal

Jeanette Chabalala
There are seven more accused in the VBS looting matter.
iStock

Seven people, arrested in connection with VBS Mutual Bank looting allegations, have been granted bail between R50 000 and R100 000. 

The men appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Friday and will join the other seven accused who were arrested in June last year. 

The additional accused are: former VBS COO and Vele investment CEO Mmbulaheni Madzonga; former VBS managing director for retail Solomon Maposa; former provincial youth league leader Kabelo Matsepe; ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza; Rallion Razwinane; Takunda Edgar Mucheke; and Tshianeo Madadzhe. 

On Friday morning as Msiza made his way into the public court gallery about 11:28, his supporters, some wearing ANC party T-shirts cheered for him. 

The accused were arrested following early morning raids by the Hawks on Thursday.

More to follow.

