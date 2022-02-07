56m ago

add bookmark

VBS: Ex-Limpopo mayor who allegedly received R638k Jeep arrested as Hawks pounce on two suspects

accreditation
Compiled by Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images
  • The Hawks have arrested more suspects in connection with the looting of VBS.
  • The arrests are linked to investigations into inappropriate administering of state funds into the Venda Mutual Bank by a local municipality.
  • The suspects, aged 49 and 52, will appear in court on Tuesday.

The Hawks have arrested two suspects on allegations of corruption and maladministration in connection with the looting of the Venda Mutual Bank (VBS).

In a statement on Monday, the Hawks said the arrest of the suspects comes after an intensive, prosecution-aimed investigation by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation into the inappropriate administering of state funds into the Venda Mutual Bank by the Thulamela Local Municipality. The investigation revealed that the municipality invested an amount of R30 million into VBS.

The crime-fighting unit said the suspects arrested are a former mayor, who allegedly received, "... a Jeep Cherokee valued at over R638 000 through a well-known VBS money laundering third party", and a municipal manager, "... who invested... R30 million of... municipality money into VBS in contravention of the Municipal Finance Act".

READ | VBS Mutual Bank looting: Hawks arrest 3 more suspects

The Hawks added that at least 25 people have already been arrested and are in the criminal justice system so far. They face more than 100 charges.

Furthermore, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation says more arrests can be expected during the course of the investigation, "... as about 20 municipalities in Limpopo, North West, and Gauteng, lost nearly R1.6 billion, after illegally investing with the bank".

Hawks boss, Advocate Godfrey Lebeya, also indicated that the investigations into the municipalities are at an advanced stage.

"This is the beginning, and all the other cases are receiving the necessary attention," Lebeya said.

The two suspects - aged 49 and 52 - are expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's'court on Tuesday.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vbs bankpolokwanelimpopocrimecorruption
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga
2% - 51 votes
SCA President Judge Mandisa Maya
11% - 241 votes
Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo
9% - 198 votes
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
77% - 1637 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.47
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.90
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.72
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.99
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,813.40
+0.3%
Silver
22.89
+1.7%
Palladium
2,222.00
-2.9%
Platinum
1,021.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
93.27
+2.3%
Top 40
69,265
+0.9%
All Share
75,779
+0.8%
Resource 10
76,751
+1.4%
Industrial 25
93,908
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,620
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo