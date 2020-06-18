43m ago

add bookmark

VBS heist: Bail set at R100 000 each for 7 accused

Ntwaagae Seleka
Seven men accused of defrauding VBS Mutual Bank appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on 18 June 2020.
Seven men accused of defrauding VBS Mutual Bank appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on 18 June 2020.
Ntwaagae Seleka/News24

Seven men accused of stealing R2.2 billion from VBS Mutual Bank, in one of the country's most widely publicised looting scandals, have each been granted R100 000 bail.

They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday, where they faced 47 charges of fraud, theft, money laundering, corruption and racketeering.

Among the accused are former VBS chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, who was described as the alleged "kingpin" of the looting scheme, VBS CEO Andile Ramavhunga, former VBS treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane, and former non-executive VBS board members, Ernest Nesane and Paul Magula.

Former KPMG engagement partner Sipho Malaba and Phalaphala Avhashoni Ramikosi, the former chief financial officer of the South African Police Service, are also part of the group of accused.

READ | Charges against VBS eight detail theft of R22bn and fraud for trying to cover it all up

They told the court that they were innocent and each of them pleaded not guilty to the multiple charges against them.

Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi warned them to hand over their passports to the police before 26 June.

The seven accused are expected back in the dock on 8 October where they will receive a High Court trial date.

The eighth accused, former VBS chief financial officer Philip Truter, did not appear in court because he was in quarantine due to Covid-19. He will need to lodge his own bail application.

More to follow.


Related Links
VBS 'heist' accused plead not guilty to racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering
Qaanitah Hunter | The VBS prosecution must mean the party is over for corrupt municipal officials
PIC welcomes VBS Bank arrests
Read more on:
vbs mutual bankjohannesburgcrimecorruptioncourtsfraud
Lottery
1 person bags R243k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 222 votes
No
66% - 1852 votes
It needs to do more
26% - 719 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun 2020

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.17
(-0.17)
ZAR/GBP
21.59
(+0.15)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(+0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(+0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.45)
Gold
1725.79
(-0.09)
Silver
17.42
(-0.18)
Platinum
807.00
(-1.16)
Brent Crude
40.38
(-0.88)
Palladium
1918.00
(+0.40)
All Share
53495.12
(-0.99)
Top 40
49173.14
(-0.98)
Financial 15
10428.22
(-3.16)
Industrial 25
74968.37
(+0.42)
Resource 10
48183.70
(-2.16)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo