22m ago

add bookmark

VBS-linked Limpopo leaders Florence Radzilani and Danny Msiza back at work

Tshidi Madia
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two ANC members implicated in the VBS scandal will be returning to work.
Two ANC members implicated in the VBS scandal will be returning to work.
Vathiswa Ruselo,Gallo Images/Sowetan
  • ANC Limpopo welcomed back its deputy chairperson, Florence Radzilani, and treasurer Danny Msiza.
  • The two have been implicated in a report over the widespread looting of VBS Mutual Bank.
  • The PEC said it welcomed the duo back, which was in line with the NEC's decision.

ANC Limpopo provincial treasurer Danny Msiza and deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani have been welcomed back into the provincial executive committee (PEC).

The decision was made at a special PEC meeting on Tuesday, following a decision by the party's national executive committee (NEC) that Msiza and Radzilani could continue in their leadership roles.

The two were implicated in a report by advocate Terry Motau on wide-scale looting, which lead to the collapse of the VBS Mutual Bank in 2018.

READ | VBS: Danny Msiza successfully challenges Motau report

They stepped down amid the claims, with law enforcement agencies investigating the matter and the ANC hauling them before its integrity commission.

Two years after the fact, they still had not been charged and the NEC resolved they could return to their positions.

Provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane said the pair was welcomed back during Tuesday's meeting.

'Nothing has happened'

"The rationale was that it was a decision of the NEC to allow the two comrades to resume their duties because they stepped aside for a period of almost two years and nothing has happened," he said.

Lekganyane said the ANC found itself in a dilemma, in that Msiza and Radzilani were not charged in the two years they had been on suspension.

"We could not even bring disciplinary charges against them because we don't have conclusive evidence to the allegations," he said.

According to the provincial secretary, the integrity commission said the pair must remain on suspension on the basis of the Motau report, but that report has been successfully overturned by Msiza.

"There is no other report that implicates him," he said.

The high court set aside Motau's findings against Msiza, ruling that failing to afford the treasurer the right to procedural fairness before releasing the report on VBS was unlawful, unconstitutional and violated his constitutional rights.

Lekganyane denied the decision to reinstate the VBS-linked duo was inconsistent with the ANC NEC's tough stance on corruption.

The ANC said in a statement that Msiza and Radzilani "recommitted themselves to serve the organisation and people of the province with utmost humility". 

"Their resumption of duties and responsibilities will, to a large measure, assist in our efforts to bring about stability in the ANC in the province," the ANC said. 

Related Links
ANALYSIS | Why Danny Msiza's court victory is likely to have no impact on criminal investigations
Attempts to discuss VBS-linked leaders on hold as ANC NWC meeting postponed
ANC structures in Limpopo want VBS-linked party officials back - Jessie Duarte
Read more on:
ancflorence radzilanedanny msizapolokwanevbs mu­tual bank
Lottery
1 person bags R337k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
20% - 1658 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 372 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 4377 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1744 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.90
(-1.22)
ZAR/GBP
22.05
(-0.32)
ZAR/EUR
19.95
(-1.02)
ZAR/AUD
12.24
(-0.61)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.57)
Gold
1934.30
(+0.21)
Silver
26.67
(-0.59)
Platinum
913.00
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
42.05
(-1.52)
Palladium
2276.50
(-0.65)
All Share
54438.82
(+0.07)
Top 40
50182.96
(-0.00)
Financial 15
9770.85
(+2.77)
Industrial 25
72541.37
(+0.19)
Resource 10
54939.74
(-1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20251.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo