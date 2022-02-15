7m ago

VBS scandal: Ex-municipal manager in court for 'irregular investment' of R92m

Zandile Khumalo
  • Thabo Isaac Mokoena appeared in court in connection with the unlawful investment of R92 million into VBS.
  • The defence requested a postponement in order to study the docket.
  • The case was postponed to 5 April.

The former Mahikeng municipal manager, Thabo Isaac Mokoena, appeared in court on Tuesday in connection with the alleged unlawful investment of R92 million into VBS Mutual Bank in 2017.

According to Henry Mamothame, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the North West, Mokoena's defence team requested a postponement. The defence wanted to further consult with their client and to study the docket.

Mamothame said the investigation into the matter was concluded "and the defence was provided with the full contents of the docket electronically in December 2021 to allow them time to prepare for trial".

"Due to the seriousness of the offence, a formal document written to the prosecuting attorney has been prepared to have the case moved to the high court for trial."

ALSO READ | Ex-Limpopo mayor who allegedly received R638k Jeep arrested as Hawks pounce on two suspects

Mamothame said Mokoena's charges are linked to over R92 million which the municipality invested in VBS Mutual Bank from August 2017 until December 2017. Mamothame said this happened under Mokoena's leadership, as the accounting officer of the municipality.

"By the MFMA [Municipal Finance Management Act] stipulations, this investment was irregular and is prohibited. Mokoena is also alleged to have received gratification in the form of credit facilities to purchase two expensive vehicles and a house in Klerksdorp, cumulatively amounting to R1 275 318.96.

"Preliminary investigations by the Hawks reveal that, of the R92 million that was irregularly invested with VBS Mutual Bank, only R7 million was paid back to the Mahikeng local municipality," Mamothame said.

According to Mamothame, the court extended Mokoena's R50 000 bail until his next court appearance.

He was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses.

Mokoena also surrendered his passport.

