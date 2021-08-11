VBS scandal: Former Mahikeng municipal manager out on R50 000 bail

The former municipal manager of the Mahikeng municipality appeared in court regarding VBS Mutual Bank.

The Mahikeng municipality's former municipal manager appeared in court with regard to the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.



Thabo Isaac Mokwena faces charges related to investing municipal money, allegedly in exchange for a generous personal credit line.

On Wednesday, he appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court to face charges under the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).

He was granted bail of R50 000, and the case was postponed to 16 November to allow for further investigation.

"In a statement read by his legal representative for a bail plea of a reasonable amount, Mokwena indicated that he was a farmer, who only gets an income every three months," said NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.

"He further told the court that he suffers from chronic high blood pressure and ulcer. The state did not oppose the bail application." READ | Ex-Mahikeng Municipality employee arrested in connection with VBS looting scandal The accused was granted bail on condition that he surrender his passport and not interfere with state witnesses.

The Hawks allege that R92 million of the municipality's money was invested in VBS, in contravention of the MFMA.



The NPA said this was allegedly done under Mokwena's leadership as the accounting officer between August 2017 and December 2017.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said:

Mokwena is said to have received gratification in the form of credit facilities for purchases of two high-powered vehicles and a property in Klerksdorp, amounting to over R1.7 million, between 2017 and 2018.

She said Mahikeng is among the 20 municipalities which invested municipal funds in VBS.

"Of the R92 million, only R7 million was paid back to the Mahikeng municipality and R85 million was never paid back," she said.

Advocate Terry Motau was tasked by the SA Reserve Bank to investigate VBS.

His report, the Great Bank Heist, alleged there had been "looting and pillaging" of around R2 billion deposited with the bank.