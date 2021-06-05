1h ago

Vehicle spiking suspect shot dead in Pretoria, cops determined to nail robbers

Alex Mitchley
  • Gauteng traffic police pounced on a group who spiked a vehicle in Pretoria. 
  • A shootout ensued and one of the robbers was killed. 
  • The others managed to escape in the nearby bushveld. 

Gauteng traffic police on Friday rescued road users from a group who had spiked their minibus before robbing them.

The incident resulted in the fatal shooting of one of the robbers.

According to Gauteng traffic spokesperson, Sello Maremane, the officers patrolled the N1 Highway, next to Stormvoel off-ramp, intending to track down the group who have been spiking vehicles in the capital city.

"At around 19:15, an Iveco minibus was spiked and had its wheels punctured alongside the Freeway, next to Stormvoel off-ramp on the N1. The criminals then held the travellers of the Iveco minibus hostage," Maremane said.

Three cellphones and two bags were taken.

"The Gauteng traffic police officers on patrol were placed strategically at the right place at the right time. While the criminals were busy robbing the occupants of the Iveco, SLEU (Special Law Enforcement Unit) members intervened and attempted to arrest the robbers.

"The robbers then started shooting at the officers without uttering any word, and the officers returned fire."

Maremane said one robber was shot dead, while the others fled into the nearby bushveld. A manhunt has been launched for the remaining robbers.

"The Gauteng traffic police managed to recover three cellphones and two bags from the deceased suspect. The passengers in the Iveco were safely rescued from the ruthless and merciless criminals."

Maremane said they would continue to prioritise cases of spiking on the roads, and criminals should never be allowed to continue to jeopardise the lives of ordinary citizens.

"In an effort to ensure a safer and secure province, the police will not rest until all suspects involved in the spiking of vehicles are apprehended."

