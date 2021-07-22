Vehicles, car parts go up in smoke as Cape Town businesses engulfed in flames

A number of vehicles were destroyed in a fire that ripped through a business premises in Philippi on Wednesday night.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said resources from three fire stations were dispatched to the scene after the first arriving officer assessed the situation. Additional resources from Wynberg and Mitchells Plain were dispatched to the scene in Boundary Road.

"Law enforcement officers were called to the scene to manage the crowd and firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze by 21:15," Carelse added.

Several vehicles and car parts were destroyed but there were no injuries, he said.

It is understood that the fire occurred on enclosed grounds on which two businesses - one dealing in car parts and the other spray painting - operated.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

