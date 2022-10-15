Very hot winds at night and heat bursts: What's going on with Durban's weather?

This week Durban's weather was strange and erratic, with a substation exploding and residents experiencing hotter than usual winds.

An expert said the rare phenomenon that appears to have resulted in half the city going dark, could have been a 'heat burst'.

The eThekwini Metro said the power outage earlier in the week could have been because of the weather conditions, but a full investigation will take three weeks.

The weather phenomenon which is thought to be the reason for a substation explosion in Durban this week, could have been caused by a "heat burst".

Half of the city of Durban was plunged into darkness on Tuesday evening after sudden strong, hot winds engulfed the city.

Shortly after the wind and a brief electrical storm, a substation in the Shallcross area near Chatsworth exploded, causing severe damage to the city's electrical system.

While most of the city recovered within hours, parts of Shallcross remained in darkness a day following the incident.

Professor Lisa Frost Ramsay, an atmospheric scientist at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and SLR Consulting, explained that hot, dry and windy conditions in Durban are generally associated with a berg wind.

"These often precede frontal conditions off the east coast. Temperatures can get pretty high – even at night – under berg wind conditions. I reviewed the synoptic charts for Tuesday, 11 October, and one can see the frontal conditions approaching Durban, conducive to the establishment of a berg wind.

"Berg winds affect a large area – with dry windy conditions experienced in the midlands, through Hillcrest and towards the coast. The air gets warmer and drier as it descends towards the coast, and we in Durban experience this as a hot, dry wind from inland towards the coast."

An unusual occurrence

However, the night of 11 October was "a little unusual", she said, due to the combination of the stormy conditions and the sudden hot, dry and very gusty wind in Durban.

"I have not reviewed the continuous temperature, humidity and pressure data, but there is a possibility there was an extremely uncommon phenomenon called a heat burst.

"These are generally night events associated with a sudden, unexpected increase in temperature and strong potentially damaging dry winds. They are known to be late spring to summer events but not exclusively," she said.



Ramsay added that heat bursts tend to be more localised and extreme events than berg winds, and are associated with decaying thunderstorms.

Durban was warm to hot through Tuesday, she said, which meant the city had the potential "to generate a convectional thunderstorm that would have lost its energy source heating off the ground surface as the sun set".

"We know a lightning storm occurred," Ramsay explained, citing the substation explosion.

"The sudden decrease in humidity and increase in temperature that was experienced in Durban could have been down drafted air as the thunderstorm dissipated. The warm air displaces the cool air at ground level, establishing the heat burst that can be experienced for minutes to hours."

Ramsay described the heat burst as an "eerie phenomenon".

"[There was a] lightning storm and very hot dry winds at night when we are accustomed to temperatures dropping after sunset. [It was] made all the more eerie by the blue and greenish bursts of light when the substation blew over Durban.

"I have been asked many times today if the coloured lighting was caused by the weather – it definitely was not."

eThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said a full investigation into the incident would take at least three weeks.

"We are still doing emergency repairs."

He said there was no evidence of sabotage and the root cause of the fault was still to be confirmed "so I cannot blame anything at this stage".

"Ninety-eight percent of the total outage was restored on the same night by 22:30."