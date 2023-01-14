'Vesele took the bullet for me' - Fort Hare VC bids farewell to bodyguard

Professor Sakhela Buhlungu has described his late bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele as an exemplary person.

University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, has described his late bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele as an exemplary person.

Buhlungu was speaking at Vesele's funeral on Saturday in the Eastern Cape.

He was shot dead on the evening of 6 January outside the vice-chancellor's Alice residence in the Eastern Cape. It is alleged that the assailants were targeting Professor Buhlungu.

"Vesele wasn't killed by criminals, he was assassinated by individuals with evil intentions, and he took the bullet for me", Buhlungu added.

He added that on 19 May, a university fleet manager, Peet Roets was also assassinated.

"Nothing was done about that, which is why these criminals had the confidence to strike again, now it's Mr Vesele. The next coffin to come out of Fort Hare will be mine," Buhlungu said.

On the day Vesele was shot dead, it was reported that Buhlungu was moved to a safe location, however, he revealed that he had never been moved to a safe location as all the staff at University of Fort Hare look up to him.

Higher Education, Science, and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande pleaded with Police Minister Bheki Cele to probe Vesele's murder.

While also speaking at Vesele's funeral, Nzimande said:

Cele, probe into the assassination of this hero. There shouldn't be a stone left unturned because the person behind this thinks they are untouchable. We want to know the truth.

He advised the university council that the struggle against corruption shouldn't be the responsibility of one person.

"This is why it's important for all our institutional forums in universities and colleges to engage on how to keep the learning institutions safe."

Nzimande also pleaded with the council to ensure that the fight against corruption at the university was made inclusive.

"As the minister, I will work with the university to ensure safety."

Vesele was described as an unsung hero who died fighting against corruption.

"He gave much to his work by sacrificing his own life to ensure the protection of his own principal. Most of us would not be able to do our jobs, if it weren't for people such as Vesele," added Nzimande.

Speaking briefly, Cele said that the police were taking the case very seriously and that the national team were investigating the case.