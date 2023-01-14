26m ago

add bookmark

'Vesele took the bullet for me' - Fort Hare VC bids farewell to bodyguard

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Fort Hare vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu survived a murder attempt that claimed the life of his bodyguard.
Fort Hare vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu survived a murder attempt that claimed the life of his bodyguard.
PHOTO: Alaister Russell, Gallo Images, Sunday Time
  • Professor Sakhela Buhlungu has described his late bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele as an exemplary person.
  • Vesele was shot dead on the night of 6 January outside the vice-chancellor's Alice residence in the Eastern Cape.
  • It is alleged that the assailants were targeting Professor Buhlungu.

University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, has described his late bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele as an exemplary person.

Buhlungu was speaking at Vesele's funeral on Saturday in the Eastern Cape.

He was shot dead on the evening of 6 January outside the vice-chancellor's Alice residence in the Eastern Cape. It is alleged that the assailants were targeting Professor Buhlungu.

"Vesele wasn't killed by criminals, he was assassinated by individuals with evil intentions, and he took the bullet for me", Buhlungu added.

He added that on 19 May, a university fleet manager, Peet Roets was also assassinated. 

"Nothing was done about that, which is why these criminals had the confidence to strike again, now it's Mr Vesele. The next coffin to come out of Fort Hare will be mine," Buhlungu said.

READ | Universities should not be killing fields, say prominent citizens after attempt on Fort Hare VC's life

On the day Vesele was shot dead, it was reported that Buhlungu was moved to a safe location, however, he revealed that he had never been moved to a safe location as all the staff at University of Fort Hare look up to him.

Higher Education, Science, and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande pleaded with Police Minister Bheki Cele to probe Vesele's murder.

While also speaking at Vesele's funeral, Nzimande said:

Cele, probe into the assassination of this hero. There shouldn't be a stone left unturned because the person behind this thinks they are untouchable. We want to know the truth.

He advised the university council that the struggle against corruption shouldn't be the responsibility of one person.

"This is why it's important for all our institutional forums in universities and colleges to engage on how to keep the learning institutions safe."

Nzimande also pleaded with the council to ensure that the fight against corruption at the university was made inclusive.

"As the minister, I will work with the university to ensure safety." 

Vesele was described as an unsung hero who died fighting against corruption.

"He gave much to his work by sacrificing his own life to ensure the protection of his own principal. Most of us would not be able to do our jobs, if it weren't for people such as Vesele," added Nzimande.

Speaking briefly, Cele said that the police were taking the case very seriously and that the national team were investigating the case.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
university of fort hareeastern capegqeberhaeducationcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What type of expertise should be prioritised when looking for a new Eskom CEO?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Commercial background
20% - 363 votes
Engineering experience
77% - 1414 votes
Public service credentials
3% - 63 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.81
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.56
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.23
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.73
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,920.41
0.0%
Silver
24.27
0.0%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.28
+1.5%
Top 40
73,193
+1.0%
All Share
79,334
+0.9%
Resource 10
78,616
+1.3%
Industrial 25
99,708
+0.9%
Financial 15
16,139
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'

03 Jan

WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo