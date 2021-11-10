Vessel evacuated from port in St Helena Bay after releasing toxic fumes

A vessel has been evacuated from the port in St Helena Bay as it was releasing toxic fumes into the atmosphere.

The SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) said on Wednesday that the geared bulk carrier NS Qingdao had suffered a chemical reaction after its cargo came into contact with rain water while discharging the cargo at the Durban port.

Concentrated toxic fumes were released into the atmosphere and as a result, the Transnet National Port Authority in consultation with Samsa and other stakeholders, decided to evacuate the vessel from the port so that the hatches could be ventilated offshore.



"Samsa directed the vessel to sail to a protected anchorage under the escort of the tug Umkuseli," Samsa's Tebogo Ramatjie said in a statement.

Ramatjie added that the vessel had a full a team of salvors, chemical experts, hazmat teams and other emergency personnel on board to manage the operation safely, following defined emergency protocols.

"The owner is co-operating with the authorities and has been very proactive to help contain the situation."





The cargo would be discharged into skips, chemically neutralised and landed ashore at an approved dumping site in a safe and controlled manner.

Samsa said the vessel posed no immediate threat to the marine environment and humans.