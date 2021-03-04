40m ago

add bookmark

Veteran journalist Karima Brown has died after battle with Covid-19, reports eNCA

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Karima Brown is seen during the protest against SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng outside the Auckland Park studios.
Karima Brown is seen during the protest against SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng outside the Auckland Park studios.
PHOTO: Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images

Veteran journalist Karima Brown has died.

She had recently contracted Covid-19.

Brown held a number of senior media positions, including political editor at Business Day and group executive editor at Independent Media.

She also hosted several television and radio shows, including programmes on CNBC Africa and 702 Talk Radio.

Most recently she hosted the programme The Fix on eNCA.

eNCA broke the news of her death on Thursday morning.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
encakarima brownobituarymedia
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3557 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2429 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 3458 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.06
(-0.02)
ZAR/GBP
21.02
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
18.15
(+0.07)
ZAR/AUD
11.75
(-0.48)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.19)
Gold
1717.69
(+0.42)
Silver
26.08
(+0.33)
Platinum
1151.00
(-0.30)
Brent Crude
63.94
(+2.19)
Palladium
2361.50
(+0.98)
All Share
68200.38
(-0.19)
Top 40
62732.96
(-0.20)
Financial 15
12628.79
(+0.45)
Industrial 25
88891.35
(-0.88)
Resource 10
69563.94
(+0.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo