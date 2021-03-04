Veteran journalist Karima Brown has died after battle with Covid-19, reports eNCA

Veteran journalist Karima Brown has died.

She had recently contracted Covid-19.

Brown held a number of senior media positions, including political editor at Business Day and group executive editor at Independent Media.

She also hosted several television and radio shows, including programmes on CNBC Africa and 702 Talk Radio.

Most recently she hosted the programme The Fix on eNCA.

eNCA broke the news of her death on Thursday morning.

