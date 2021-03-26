49m ago

Veteran news anchor Jeremy Maggs resigns from eNCA

Lwandile Bhengu
Veteran news anchor, Jeremy Maggs.
Sunday Times / John Liebenberg

Veteran news anchor Jeremy Maggs has resigned from eNCA.

In a communique to employees, seen by News24 on Friday, it was announced that Maggs had resigned and that his resignation had been accepted. It was effective immediately.

Maggs has been in the media industry for over 30 years.

FACT CHECK | We analysed Lindsay Dentlinger's video and 24 others

eNCA's managing editor, John Bailey, confirmed the resignation to News24 and said there was nothing more outside of the communique the broadcaster would say at this point. 

In February last year, Maggs stepped down as editor-in-chief at the broadcaster after occupying the post for 12 months.

"I've been stressed and unwell for some time and I've made this decision in my own best interests and that of the station," Maggs said in a joint statement with eMedia at the time. 

Maggs could not immediately be reached for comment.

