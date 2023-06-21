22m ago

Vicki Terblanche murder case faces another delay in Gqeberha Magistrate's Court

Candice Bezuidenhout
Arnold Terblanche during a previous appearance in the Gqeberha Magistrates Court. (Photo: Candice Bezuidenhout)
  • Arnold Terblanche, who is accused of orchestrating the murder of his wife, Vicki Terblanche, appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
  • The case was supposed to be transferred to the Eastern Cape High Court but encountered a delay.
  • Instead, it was postponed to the end of June.

The case of Gqeberha businessman Arnold Terblanche, who is accused of orchestrating the murder of his estranged wife, Vicki Terblanche, has encountered another delay.

Dressed in a blue striped jacket and supported by his family, Terblanche made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The matter was supposed to be transferred to the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

However, prosecutor Marius Stander asked for another postponement because the indictment wasn't ready.

Terblanche's co-accused and Vicki's boyfriend at the time of her death, Reinhardt Leach, who is in custody, did not arrive at court.

Terblanche's legal representative, Alwyn Griebenow, indicated that he was not happy about the delays.

"The matter has already been postponed twice and I have my instructions to bring a substantive objection to the indictment not being ready," he said.

Vicki Terblanche
Vicki Terblanche.
Magistrate Dumisani Apollos postponed the matter to 30 June for the finalisation of the indictment.

Terblanche was released on bail of R1 million in February this year following his arrest in November 2021.

Leach and his former co-accused, Dylan Cullis, abandoned their bid for bail. Cullis was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he confessed in March this year.

Vicki's body was found in a shallow grave in Greenbushes, Nelson Mandela Bay, in October 2021.

She was allegedly drugged, suffocated and/or strangled.

