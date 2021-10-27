1h ago

Vicki Terblanche's alleged killers to apply for bail next month

Vicki Terblanche's body was found in a shallow grave in an open field in Greenbushes, two days after she was reported missing. (Facebook)
Vicki Terblanche's body was found in a shallow grave in an open field in Greenbushes, two days after she was reported missing. (Facebook)
  • Vicki Terblanche's boyfriend, arrested for her murder, reported her missing. 
  • He and another accused appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
  • Terblanche’s body was discovered in a shallow grave on Friday. 

Two men accused of murdering a Gqeberha mother, Vicki Terblanche, will apply for bail on 8 November.

The accused, Terblanche's boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach, 32, and his friend, Dylan Cullis, 24, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for her murder.

Their case was postponed for a bail application.

The pair was arrested on Friday night, after the body of the 42-year old mother was found in a shallow grave on the outskirts of the city in Greenbushes.

READ Vicki Terblanche's boyfriend makes first court appearance for her murder

Leach had reported her missing to the police last Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscila Naidu said the discovery of the body was made on Friday after Mount Road police were called at about 21:50 to respond to a house in a complex in 1st Avenue in Millpark. 

Naidu said on arrival, police found that the doors, including the garage door of the house, open. 

Sensing that something was amiss, police roped in forensics officers to assist, said Naidu.

She said while still at the house, a 32-year-old male arrived and indicated that he lived there.

Naidu said detectives recognised the male as he had reported his girlfriend missing on Thursday at the Mount Road police station.

"The male was then taken to the police station for questioning. A further probe led police to a house in Burd Street in Newton Park where a 24-year-old male was also questioned.

"After an intense investigation, detectives, with the assistance of the K9 Search and Rescue Unit, found the body of the missing woman Vicky Terblanche buried in a shallow grave in an open field in Greenbushes," said Naidu.  

ALSO READ Husband accused of wife's murder, hiding body under bathtub wants to be released on bail

Naidu said a post-mortem would be done to determine the cause of death.  

The murder rocked the community and sparked widespread condemnation, as it came mere days after a teenage girl was also found murdered and buried.

Like Terblanche, the body of pregnant 16-year-old Cynthia Williams was also found last week.

Williams' body was found buried in the backyard of her boyfriend's house in Bauhinia Crescent in Thomas Gamble in Kariega's Kamesh area. 

Police said the teenager was stabbed on 11 October, allegedly by her 19-year-old boyfriend.

The suspect, Kyle Barnes, was held by police on a charge of murder and appeared in the Kariega Magistrate's Court on Friday.

He was expected to apply for bail on Thursday.




